Pride Secret Lair is the best-selling charitable product in MTG history, raising $1.3m for LGBTQ support

MTG publisher Wizards of the Coast has donated more than $1.3 million from the sales of a Pride-themed Secret Lair to The Trevor Project, a charity for suicide prevention and crisis intervention for young LGBTQ people.

A Wizards press release notes that nearly 60,000 card packs from the Let Your Spark Shine Secret Lair were sold, and this is "the largest Secret Lair donation and best-selling charitable product in the company’s history." A total of $1,337,850 was handed over to The Trevor Project. Additionally, the company is set to join The Trevor Project's 'Every Single One' campaign to raise funds and awareness in order to end suicide among young LGBTQ people.

Let Your Spark Shine was a part of the Pride Across the Multiverse campaign, and every card included within the set had been illustrated by an LGBTQIA2S+ artist. It was also the latest charity campaign by Wizards; the company has contributed toward Black Girls CODE, Extra Life, and the World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts since 2019.

If you would like to find out more about The Trevor Project or give a donation yourself, you can find the company's website here (opens in new tab).

Although this news marks the close of 2022 for Magic: The Gathering, one of the best card games is already looking toward next year. We recently got our first look at Phyrexia: All Will Be One, and the curtain is starting to be pulled back on other upcoming sets as well. For example, Street Fighter is getting a fantasy overhaul in February as part of the new MTG release.

