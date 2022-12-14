Street Fighter gets a fantasy overhaul with MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards

Wizards of the Coast has revealed our first look at upcoming MTG set Phyrexia: All Will Be One, and it combines the franchise's robotic zombie villains with something unexpected - Street Fighter.

Along with the usual suite of content you'd expect from a new launch, the release also includes in-universe versions of the Street Fighter cards we previously saw from this year's Secret Lair. While the MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards aren't 1-1 copies (in other words, don't expect Ryu to appear carrying a sword and shield), they still use exactly the same rules. They occasionally feature a hero that is loosely based on their inspiration too. As an example, Zethi, Arcane Blademaster utilizes Chun-Li's Secret Lair abilities and has a costume that's reminiscent of the classic character. Meanwhile, Blanka has been given a fittingly monstrous overhaul as the 'Howling Abomination'. Others are further removed, but most carry a similar feel to the fighter they're adapting.

Fittingly, these additions (which can be found exclusively in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set boosters) are labeled under the 'Universes Within' umbrella rather than the 'Universes Beyond' category that includes Warhammer 40,000. We've seen this once before with Streets of New Capenna's rework of previous Stranger Things cards, bringing the abilities seen on MTG's version of the Mind Flayer, Eleven, et al into canon for one of the best card games.

As noted by product architect Mike Turian in the reveal stream (opens in new tab) on YouTube, "mechanically these cards are the same… but we're bringing them into the Magic creative [universe], making it so that if you missed out on purchasing the Street Fighter Secret Lair, you have another opportunity to get them, to play with them."

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Phyrexia: All Will Be One is set to launch this coming February 10, 2023 with the usual bundle box and booster packs we've come to expect (including Standard, Draft, Collector, and Jumpstart), not to mention two themed and ready-to-play Commander decks. However, a mysterious 'Compleat' bundle that features oil-slick variants of Land cards and characters is also being launched at the same time. We'll apparently get a better look at this further down the road along with an as-yet unannounced Secret Lair drop.

You can pre-order the set at Amazon (opens in new tab) ahead of its release.

Looking for present ideas ahead of the Holiday? Don't miss these highly-recommended PS5 gifts, Xbox gifts, and the ultimate Nintendo Switch gifts. We also have tips on grabbing good Star Wars gifts or Disney gifts as well.