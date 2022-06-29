Pre-order Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and claim a free $10 gift card

Nintendo Switch deals are hitting Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope pre-orders before the game has even hit the shelves. You can claim a free $10 Best Buy gift card (opens in new tab) when you get your early order in for the next installment in the tactical strategy spin-off right now. That effectively brings the $59.99 MSRP down to $49.99, months before the official October 20 release date.

We don't see this offer on too many Nintendo Switch deals at Best Buy - though it is a fairly common occurrence for PS5 and Xbox games. Even then, these kinds of credit offers are usually reserved for TotalTech members. With no other retailers offering a similar additional incentive, this is the best way to pre-order Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope right now.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope recently received its official release date reveal, during a Nintendo Direct Mini earlier this week. So, if you're hyped for the next round of turn-based chaos, you'll want to get in there before October.

You'll find more information on this offer just below and plenty more Nintendo Switch deals further down the page. You're browsing at the right time, we're expecting plenty of offers considering just how quickly Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are approaching.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope | $10 gift card | $59.99 at Best Buy

You can claim a free $10 gift card when you pre-order Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope at Best Buy right now, effectively bringing that price down to $49.99 before the game has even hit the shelves. The next tactical adventure will release on October 20, 2022.



