Emma Stone finds herself having to adjust to life after resurrection in the first teaser trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos' whimsical comedy-drama Poor Things.

The trailer is a colorful, odd affair with glimpses at the starry cast. It begins with Stone brought back to life with a jolt of electricity to the head, and sees her dancing, spitting out some food, and... slapping Mark Ruffalo. "I am finding being alive fascinating," she says.

Based on Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel of the same name, the Frankenstein-esque movie follows the fantastical evolution of Bella (Stone, who also acts as producer), a young woman who gets reanimated by a gifted, unorthodox scientist named Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Suddenly hungry to experience everything the modern world has to offer, Bella runs away from Baxter's overbearing watch and teams up with slick, hedonistic lawyer Duncan Wedderburn, as the pair travel across continents together.

Free from the conventions of her former times, Bella discovers a passion for campaigning, and sets about pushing for more equality and liberation in different places across the globe. Suzy Bemba, Wayne Brett, Ramy Youssef, Kathryn Hunter, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, and Mark Ruffalo also star.

Lanthimos' and Stone previously collaborated on black comedy The Favorite, which explored the complicated relationship between Queen Anne (Olivia Colman), her lover and longtime advisor Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), and Stone's opportunistic scullery maid Abigail. Released in 2018, the film racked up 10 Oscar nominations, and saw Colman win the prize for Best Actress.

Poor Things releases on September 8. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way throughout the rest of 2023 and beyond.

