Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans lose it over Fidough, a puppy made of bread

Move over LeChonk, there’s a new Pokemon that everyone is obsessing over in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Making its debut during the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet segment of today’s Pokemon Presents , puppy Pokemon Fidough has already stolen the hearts of fans everywhere, leaving the previous Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fan favorite, LeChonk , in the dust. The Fairy type Pokemon is said to be just one foot tall with "moist, smooth skin" just like a slab of dough.

Fidough isn’t just an extremely cute face though. The little pup has a few unique skills that all relate back to its bread ancestry. According to a press release, when excited, Fidough intimidates their opponent by puffing up their bodies to appear bigger - maybe they just need to be left to rise? Not only this, but the little guys also have the ability to ferment things with the yeast in their puppy breath.

As you can imagine from a Pokemon that looks like as cute as this one, the internet was ablaze with Fidough appreciation posts shortly after the little loaf of bread appeared in the stream. Below you’ll find a bunch these posts from the newly founded Fidough fan club.

Fidough aside, there were a lot of exciting reveals to come out of the Pokemon Presents showcase today. First of all, we finally found out the name of the brand new region coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet , and it’s called Paldea. We also got to see more of the two Legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon and their special set of skills that allows players to traverse land, water, and air.

We also got a few other tidbits of information including the reveal that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is completely ditching linear storytelling , and the introduction of a new mechanic called Terastallize , which makes Pokemon shiny and changes their type.