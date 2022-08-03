Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is completely ditching linear storytelling

You’ll have three different stories to play through when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases later this year.

The upcoming Pokemon games were front and centre in the latest Pokemon Presents stream, with oodles of new details revealed to tide everyone over until the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release date. One of the more stand-out reveals revolves around the stories on offer.

We know that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet takes a more flexible approach to the story, with map exploration being entirely open rather than linear. It looks like the story is playing by the same rules, too, as you’ll have three paths to experience as you like.

The gist of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s overall narrative is that you’re a student who has just enrolled in a new school. You’ll go to class, be bossed around by your lecturers, and eventually go on a treasure hunt and conduct research. Once you’re out in the wild, though, things appear to open up.

The Pokemon Company confirms that one of the three stories is a traditional affair that sees you tackle gyms for badges before taking on a gauntlet of endgame trainers, though the other two stories are being left a mystery for now.

Elsewhere, we learned that the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet region is called Paldea, and yes, the hints of Spanish influence are stronger than ever.

We also saw a smattering of the Pokemon you’ll be coming across. You’ve got old favourites like Growlithe, regional exclusives on old favourites like Wooper, and new pocket pals like the adorable Fidough – move over Lechonk. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Terastallize mechanic gives all Paldea Pokemon new forms to collect and use in combat, too.

