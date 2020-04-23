Pokemon Journeys brings Ash and Pikachu to Netflix in June

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is coming as a Netflix Original in June, and you can watch its first trailer right now.

You probably noticed that it still stars Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, the perpetual child/electric mouse duo who have been crisscrossing the world of Pokemon for more than two decades now. While Pokemon Journeys is a fresh start for their tale, it's also the 23rd season of the Pokemon animated series that started with Ash leaving Pallet Town back in 1997.

Pokemon Journeys will give Ash a new traveling companion named Goh, a lad whose singular goal is to catch one of every single Pokemon. That includes Mew, so Goh is going to have to get tricky if he wants to achieve his dream. The show also has a new theme song from Canadian pop band Walk off the Earth.

Previous Pokemon seasons have all followed the trajectory of the games - recently plotting Ash's path through the Alola Region - but it looks like Pokemon Journeys may not focus on Pokemon Sword & Shield 's Galar region exclusively. That said, adorable new starter Scorbunny seems to have a prominent role.

The first 12 episodes of Pokemon Journeys will debut on Netflix on June 12, 2020. Another 12 episodes will be added to the series every three months for the rest of the season. If you space it out, you could watch a new episode every week - or you could just marathon each chunk of the series as soon as it arrives.