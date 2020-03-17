Wooloo stars in the cutest episode of Pokemon: Twilight Wings yet

Episode three of Pokemon: Twilight Wings, the ongoing series of animated shorts set in Pokemon Sword and Shield 's Galar region, is all about the Wooloo trained by in-game rival Hop.

The aptly titled episode "Buddy" explores the relationship between Wooloo and Hop, particularly how Hop's champion league aspirations put pressure on Wooloo. Hop is enamored with the power of the Charizard trained by his brother (and league champion) Leon, prompting Wooloo to sneak away and prove its mettle.

Wooloo was one of the first Galar Pokemon ever revealed, and it quickly became a fan-favorite, spawning waves of fan art and whipping Shiny hunters into a frenzy. It's literally a cute little ball of fluff - what's not to love? As you'd expect, an animated short revolving around Wooloo's helter-skelter escapades is exceedingly adorable. Wooloo pouts, baas, cries, baas some more, and pretends to be Charizard.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

My heart.

Cuteness aside, the latest episode continues the series' theme of fleshing out Galar characters by using the Corviknight taxis as a connecting motif. The first episode was all about John, a sick young boy who dreams of being a Pokemon trainer, while episode two explored the defeat of Fighting-type gym leader Bea at the hands of Leon. The Grass-type gym leader Milo gets a brief appearance in the latest episode, and I'd love to see more of the gym leaders in future episodes.

As always, the series' animation and voice acting are fantastic, cementing Twilight Wings as a must-see collection of short stories for Sword and Shield fans. A new episode of Twilight Wings will be released every month through July, with the seventh and final episode launching alongside the first part of the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass .