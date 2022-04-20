Pokemon Go Sustainability Week start time, Oranguru, Shiny Cherubi and more

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week will celebrate Earth Day with its annual event. This will spotlight Grass-type Pokemon as well as incentivize trainers to get outside and enjoy their environment.

This Sustainability Week is special in that it will introduce a new Alola Pokemon, Oranguru, into Pokemon Go - it is the Season of Alola, after all - as well as a new Shiny variant. There’s plenty to do during the week-long event and will overlap with the Stuffal Community Day over the weekend.

To help navigate everything trainers can do, we’ve come up with this handy guide to everything in the Pokemon Go Sustainability Week event.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week 2022 Start Time and Pokemon

The Pokemon Go Sustainability Week event begins Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. until Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. local time.

During this event, the following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild: Oddish, Grimer, Turtwig, Grotle, Cherbi, Trubbish, Ferroseed, Oranguru, Venusaur (rare), and Phantump (rare).

How to Catch Oranguru in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

Oranguru is an interesting Pokemon from the Alola region. This Normal and Psychic-type Pokemon has a unique move that allows its partner to use its move twice in one turn. Of course, this mechanic can’t be used in Pokemon Go but Oranguru could be a welcome addition to any team and definitely something trainers will want to catch it to add it to their Pokedex.

During the Sustainability Week 2022 event, trainers will have different ways to catch Oranguru. The Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Trainers can use an Incense to draw Pokemon to their location, but they can also travel to PokeStops and Gyms where Pokemon congregate to find Oranguru.

Oranguru will also hatch from 7km Eggs obtained during the event. These Eggs can only be obtained via Gifts given by friends.

How to Catch Shiny Cherubi in Pokemon Go

Cherubi, and its evolution Cherrim, will have their Shiny variants debut in Pokemon Go during the Sustainability Week 2022 event.

These Grass-type Pokemon are already available in Pokemon Go, but there will be more ways than ever to find them and their Shinies. Cherubi will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Like with Oranguru, trainers can use an Incense to draw Pokemon - like Cherubi - to their location. In addition, Mossy Lures can be used at PokeStops to attract Cherubi to that stop.

Cherubi will also hatch from 7km Eggs obtained via Friends Gifts during the event -- Alolan Diglett and Larvitar will also hatch from these Eggs.

The Grass-type Pokemon will also be a reward encounter for completing certain Field Research Tasks during the event.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Research Tasks

By spinning PokeStops during the Sustainability Week event, trainers will have a chance to obtain exclusive Field Research tasks that will reward them with event-specific Pokemon encounters.

Here’s the list of tasks and rewards found during the event.

Sustainability Week Research Tasks Task Reward Catch 3 Grimer Trubbish Catch 3 Trubbish Silver Pinap Berry (x1) Catch 5 Grass-type Pokemon Turtwig, Snivy or Chespin Power up Pokemon 5 times Mega Abomasnow Energy (x50) Mega Venusaur Energy (x50) Walk 1km Cherubi Walk 3km Phantump

On Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, a Timed Research will be active in Pokemon Go. During this period, trainers will be tasked with walking a certain distance to earn encounters with Cherubi - which also increases the chance of finding a Shiny.

For every 1km walked, trainers will earn an encounter with Cherubi. Every trainer who walks 5km during the Stuffal Community Day event - which is also on the same day - Niantic will plant a tree.

There will also be a Collection Challenge that will reward trainers with a Mossy Lure Module and 15 Great Balls. Gloom and Weepinbell, two of the Pokemon trainers need to catch, will only appear when using a Mossy Lure Module.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week In-Game Bonuses

Trainers can pick up a special bundle from the in-game shop that gives them a Mossy Lure Module for free. Use this to complete your Collection Challenge and find some rare Grass types.

Gloom, Weepinbell, Chikorita, Grotle, Cherubi, Sewaddle, Alolan Diglett (rare), Bellossom (rare), and Nincada (rare) will be attracted to Mossy Lure Modules during the event.

Trainers will also earn double the experience for spinning a PokeStop for the first time.

