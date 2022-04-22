Pokemon Go Stufful Community Day start time and how to catch a Shiny

The Pokemon Go Stufful Community Day is another limited time event created by Niantic, giving trainers the opportunity to capture rarely seen Pokemon and take advantage of unique bonuses. The Season of Alola in Pokemon Go is continuing to roll on and in April, another Pokemon from the Alola region will make its debut.

Stufful, the Normal and Fighting-type Pokemon, will debut in Pokemon Go with its very own Stufful Community Day event in April. Trainers will be able to add Stufful and its evolution, Bewear, to their Pokedexes starting April 23.

Not only will these two Pokemon make their debuts, but their Shiny variants will also be available for the first time. There’s a lot to do in the Stufful Community Day event and we have this guide to help trainers take advantage of it all.

Pokemon Go Stufful Community Day Start Time

The Stufful Community Day will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time on Saturday, April 23.

Again, Community Days in Pokemon Go have been reduced in time from six hours – which was introduced in 2020 – back to three. Niantic’s reasoning is so trainers can connect with others better, and that only five percent of trainers participate in the event for more than three hours.

How to catch Shiny Stufful in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

Stufful will appear in the wild more frequently during the Community Day hours. The only way to encounter a Shiny Stufful is through sheer luck. Encounter as many Stufful as possible to see if the Pokemon you’re about to capture is in its Shiny variant.

Luckily for trainers, Shiny Stufful looks vastly different from its normal counterpart. While normal Stufful is pink and white, Shiny Stufful swaps out the pink for a bright orange. The Shiny mark will also appear next to Stufful’s name when trainers encounter it just in case.

The rate at which the Shiny forms of the Community Day spotlight Pokemon appear is increased during the event, so trainers who put in the time will likely encounter at least once during their journey.

To increase the number of encounters, trainers can pop an Incense to draw Pokemon to their location – however, the effectiveness of Incense while idle has been decreased – as well as traveling to PokeStops and Gyms where Pokemon congregate.

How to get Bewear with Drain Punch in Pokemon Go

Bewear has always been a powerful Pokemon, even when it was introduced in Generation 7. To obtain a Bewear in Pokemon Go, trainers will have to evolve their Stufful using 400 candy. This is similar to how Wailmer, Swablu and Magikarp evolve.

It’s odd, we know, but the Community Day in-game bonus as well as using Pinap Berries to capture Stufful will increase the number of candy obtained dramatically.

Trainers who evolve Stufful up to two hours after the Community Day event ends – so between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time – will have their newly obtained Bewear learn the exclusive move, Drain Punch.

Drain Punch is also making its Pokemon Go debut and has a base power of 20 in trainer battles and 50 in Gyms and raids. However, in trainer battles Drain Punch will give Bewear a guaranteed increase in Defense, allowing for the Pokemon to stay in the battle longer.

Stufful Community Day In-Game Bonuses

Trainers can enjoy a bevy of event bonuses including the following:

Incense and Lure Modules will last for three hours, up from their usual one, while trainers will receive three times the experience for catching Pokemon during the event hours

Stufful stickers can be obtained through Friend Gifts

Double the catch candy (4x if paired with a Pinap Berry)

Double the chance to receive Stufful XL Candy from catching Stufful

Trades made during the event and two hours after will require 50 percent less Stardust

One extra special trade can be made until 7 p.m. local time on Saturday

Trainers will have a surprise after a few snapshots during Community Day

If enough Pokemon are caught by trainers from a single Lure, the 3x XP bonus will increase to 4x for 30 minutes

