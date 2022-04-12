Pokemon Go Spring into Spring start time, Research, eggs and bonuses

The Pokemon Go Spring into Spring Event is looking to get trainers out and exploring with its latest event. This year’s Spring into Spring will see new costumed Pokemon, a way to get an Alolan Pokemon and so much more.

This guide will show Pokemon Go trainers everything there is to do and know about the Spring into Spring event including what Pokemon will appear more frequently, what the Field Research Tasks are and much more.

Pokemon Go Spring into Spring event start time

The Spring into Spring event 2022 event begins Tuesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. and ends Monday, April 18 at 8 p.m.

During the week-long event, trainers will see some featured Pokemon in the wild more frequently including a handful with special flower crowns. Nidoran, both male and female, Jigglypuff, Whismur and Bunnelby will be appearing in the field more frequently.

Pikachu, Buneary and Eevee, all wearing flower crowns, will also appear more frequently. In fact, Chansey and Togetic wearing this special flower crown will also appear in the wild but are rarer.

Pokemon Go Spring into Spring Research Tasks

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the week-long event, trainers will be able to pick up field research tasks by spinning PokeStops in their area.

Trainers can complete these tasks to get exclusive rewards like encounters with the flower crown Pokemon mentioned above. Here’s the complete list of tasks and rewards.

Spring into Spring Research Tasks Task Reward Hatch an Egg Flower Crown Pikachu or Flower Crown Eevee Hatch 2 Eggs Flower Crown Buneary Hatch 4 Eggs Flower Crown Chansey

When the event begins, trainers will also gain access to special research tasks that will grant players encounters with some Alolan region Pokemon as well as Grass types. Here’s the complete list of special research tasks and rewards trainers can get during the Spring into Spring 2022 event.

Spring into Spring Special research tasks 1 Task Reward Catch 10 Pokemon Poke Ball (x10) Complete 3 Field Research Tasks Pinap Berry (x5) Earn 5 hearts with your buddy Razz Berry (x8)

Completion Rewards - Weepinbell, 500xp, Stardust (x500)

Spring into Spring Special research tasks 2 Task Reward Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokemon Oddish Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokemon Seedot Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost Sunkern

Completion Rewards - Charge TM (x1), 500xp, Stardust (x500)

Spring into Spring Special research tasks 3 Task Reward Walk 2km Alolan Geodude Complete 5 Field Research Tasks Pinap Berry (x10) Catch 5 different Alolan Sandshrew

Completion Rewards - Premium Battle Pass (x1), 1000xp, Stardust (x1000)

Spring into Spring Special research tasks 4 Task Reward Send 5 Gifts to friends Great Ball (x10) Catch 15 Pokemon Pinap Berry (x7) Win a Raid Alolan Vulpix

Completion Rewards - Ultra Ball (x15), 8000xp, Stardust (x3000)

Spring into Spring 2022 Eggs

What would an Easter event be without some Eggs? Trainers can pick up special eggs by spinning PokeStops while they have a slot open in their Egg Pocket.

The following Pokemon will hatch from 2km Eggs during the event: Pichu (flower crown), Igglybuff, Azurill, Munchlax, Happiny (flower crown), Togepi (flower crown), Exeggcute, Chingling and Riolu.

Spring into Spring Limited Research Day

On Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, trainers will be able to obtain Exeggcute more frequently than before by spinning PokeStops for special field research tasks. Completing these tasks will give trainers encounters with Exeggcute.

Not only will trainers have a chance to catch a powerful Exeggcute or its Shiny variant, but they’ll also have a chance to evolve it into Alolan Exeggcutor.

Normally, Exeggcute can only evolve into its usual Kantonian form, but during this special research, day trainers can evolve it into its Alolan form with an event-exclusive move.

Evolve Exeggcute during the event to have Exeggcutor learn Draco Meteor, a powerful Dragon-type attack that has 150 base power in both PVP and PVE.

Trainers can also enjoy double the catch experience during the event.

Spring into Spring In-Game Bonuses

During the 2022 Spring into Spring event, trainers can earn double the candy for hatching Pokemon, while also enjoying double the time for Lucky Egg duration.

Eggs will hatch within half the distance of its usual distance and Team Go Rocket grunts will have more Shadow Whismur and Shadow Exeggcute in their parties.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy