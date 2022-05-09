Pokemon Go Mega Blastoise Raid counters and best movesets

These Pokemon Go Mega Blastoise Raid counters will help you catch one of the first ever Mega Pokemong when the Water-type starter from the Kanto region returns to Raids.

From Tuesday, May 10 until Wednesday, May 25, Mega Blastoise will be available to battle and catch in Pokemon Go. This is a great chance for Pokemon Go trainers to obtain enough Mega Energy to Mega Evolve their Blastoise into one of the more powerful Water types in the game.

The faster trainers take out Mega Blastoise, the more Pokemon Go Mega Energy they receive so that’s where this guide comes in. We’ve come up with a list of potential counters for trainers to use in battle against Mega Blastoise. We’ve also compiled all of Mega Blastoise’s moves in Pokemon Go to give trainers an extra layer of insight before they head into battle.

Pokemon Go Mega Blastoise Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Mega Blastoise is weak to Electric and Grass-type attacks. There are plenty of Mega Pokemon of both types that will help trainers take down this Water-type easily and effectively.

But which one is right for you? It all depends on what team you wish to bring into battle. If you’re looking to bring an all-Electric team you’ll want to bring either Mega Manectric or Mega Ampharos.

To round out your team behind Mega Manectric or Ampharos, Zekrom, Electivire, Zapdos and Thundurus are all great options as they pack a powerful punch and take neutral to most of Mega Blastoise’s attacks -- with only a few exceptions.

If Grass types are your choice, then Mega Venusaur or Mega Abomasnow is the way to go. Roserade and Sceptile are great Grass-type options to pair alongside Mega Venusaur or Abomasnow.

However, bringing in Electric types may be the easiest way to go as there are way more powerful options and are not weak to any of Mega Blastoise’s attacks. Of course, it’s all about what Pokemon each trainer has and personal preference.

Here’s a list of great counters for Mega Blastoise in Pokemon Go.

Mega Blastoise Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Manectric Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Mega Venusaur Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Mega Ampharos Volt Switch and Zap Cannon Mega Abomasnow Razor Leaf and Energy Ball Zekrom Charge Beam and Wild Charge Electivire Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Therian Forme Thundurus Volt Switch and Thunderbolt Zapdos Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt Roserade Razor Leaf and Grass Knot Sceptile Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Pokemon Go Mega Blastoise Moveset

Being a Water-type, Mega Blastoise will have access to a variety of different moves of that type.

Water Gun is Mega Blastoise’s main attacking move, but Bite - a Dark-type attack - is also a Fast Attack option for the Mega. Any Grass-type trainers bring into battle will resist Water Gun -- as well as Mega Ampharos -- while Bite will be neutral to all of the above counter options.

For its Charged Attacks, Hydro Pump is its most powerful move but being a Water move will be resisted by all Grass types brought into battle. However, Grass types will need to be wary of Ice Beam which Mega Blastoise can also know. Mega Abomasnow is the only one that will be hit only neutrally by it. Mega Ampharos’ Dragon typing does give it an Ice weakness so that’s something to keep in mind.

Therian Forme Thundurus is also weak to Ice Beam so be wary of bringing it into battle.

Flash Cannon is a Steel-type attack and is resisted by all Electric types. However, not all Grass types are immune to it. Mega Abomasnow is weak to Steel moves so be wary.

Skull Bash is a Normal-type attack and doesn’t deal any super-effective damage, so Pokemon shouldn’t worry about it.

Here’s all of Mega Blastoise’s moves in Pokemon Go.

Mega Blastoise Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Bite Ice Beam Water Gun Hydro Pump Flash Cannon Flash Cannon

