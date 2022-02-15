Mega Ampharos Raid Guide, Counters and best moves to use

These Pokemon go Mega Ampharos Raid counters will ensure you catch this Mega Pokemon. There aren't many in in Pokemon Go, so when one returns it’s always a good idea for trainers to battle them and earn some precious Mega Energy.

Beginning Tuesday, February 15, Mega Ampharos will return to Raids in Pokemon Go. This Electric and Dragon-type Pokemon is a powerful addition to any Pokemon Go team. The mix of its typing and moves can be used to take down many Legendaries and other Megas.

For a couple of weeks, Mega Ampharos will be available, so trainers will want to go out and battle as many as possible. To help expedite this, we’ve compiled this handy guide to battling Mega Ampharos with everything trainers need to know.

Mega Ampharos Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Being an Electric and Dragon-type makes Mega Ampharos weak to Ice, Fairy, Dragon and Ground-type attacks. Luckily for trainers, there are plenty of options to exploit these weaknesses. But what you choose will likely be based on the Pokemon you have and what Megas you have available.

Trainers who want to bring in a Mega, there are really just three options. Mega Charizard X is always a powerful Dragon-type Mega with strong moves to exploit Mega Ampharos’ Dragon weakness. Mega Altaria is another Dragon Mega that also has the benefit of being a Fairy-type. Its powerful moves like Dragon Pulse and the Community Day-exclusive Moonblast will deal massive damage.

Anyone looking to bring plenty of Ice types will want to bring Mega Abomasnow. Its attacks will chip away at Mega Ampharos while also boosting the Ice-type moves of your team.

Legendary Dragons like Zekrom, Dialga and Palkia all have options to hurt Mega Ampharos while resisting many of its attacks, but we’ll get into all of that in the next section.

Here’s a list of options to counter Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Mega Ampharos Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Charizard X Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw Mega Altaria Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse/Moonblast Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice) Zekrom Dragon Breath and Outrage Garchomp Dragon Tail and Outrage Palkia Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Rayquaza Dragon Tail and Outrage Dialga Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Groudon Dragon Tail and Earthquake Excadrill Mud Slap and Earthquake

Mega Ampharos Movesets

Interesting enough, Mega Ampharos really only takes advantage of one of its types: Electric. Mega Ampharos has five different moves, between Fast and Charged, that are Electric-type. These will deal plenty of damage to Water and Flying types, but will be resisted by any Ground, Dragon and Grass types you bring into battle.

Mega Ampharos can know a Dragon move, Dragon Pulse, but only via the Community Day event. That means the Ampharos you encounter in Raids won’t have this move and your Dragons won’t have to worry about it.

However, Mega Charizard X and Mega Abomasnow are weak to Power Gem so trainers would be warry of that. Abomasnow is also weak to Focus Blast, a powerful Fighting-type move, so be sure to take a look at the recommended screen to see what types it suggests you bring.

Excadrill, which is a very powerful Ground option, resists all of Mega Ampharos’ attacks except for Focus Blast. Groudon, another powerful Ground option, actually resists all of Mega Ampharos’ moves but takes Focus Blast neutrally.

The only Pokemon from our list that resists Focus Blast is Mega Altaria -- who is hit neutrally by Power Gem -- and Rayquaza. However, the Dragon and Flying-type Rayquaza is weak to Power Gem and is hit neutrally by Ampharos’ Electric moves. While it may not seem like a great option, its powerful Dragon moves and stats are desirable.

Here’s a list of every move that Mega Ampharos can know.

Pokemon Go Mega Ampharos Movesets Fast Attack Charged Attack Charge Beam Zap Cannon Volt Switch Focus Blast Thunder Power Gem Thunder Punch

