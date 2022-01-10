These Pokemon Go Mega Aerodactyl best counters and raid guide will help you catch the flying Pokemon, appearing in the mobile game for the first time. The Mountains of Power event in Pokemon Go gives trainers a chance at catching some powerful Electric, Rock and Steel-type Pokemon.

Mega Aerodactyl will certainly change the game as it’s the first Mega Pokemon that’s a Rock-type. As many trainers already know, Rock types can be very powerful against many Legendaries that appear regularly in Raids so getting enough Mega Energy to Mega Evolve Aerodactyl may be useful.

From January 7 to February 1, the prehistoric Pokemon will be appearing in Mega Raids so there’s plenty of time to gain enough Mega Energy and catch powerful Aerodactyl to add to their collection. We’ve compiled this handy guide to help trainers battle Mega Aerodactyl as quickly and easy as possible.

(Image credit: Niantic)

Mega Aerodactyl Counters

Mega Aerodactyl is a Rock and Flying-type Pokemon, making it weak to Water, Electric, Ice, Steel and Rock-type attacks. Whenever a Pokemon is weak to Water-type moves, trainers should bring in either Mega Blastoise or Gyarados to the battle. The Mega Energy will power up Water moves for your team and other trainers who join you in the Raid.

Water types will also resist some of Mega Aerodatyl’s attacks - more on that below.

If you’re looking to take advantage of Aerodactyl’s Electric weakness, Mega Manectric and Ampharos will do the trick. They are both very powerful and boost your team’s Electric moves. Mega Abomasnow is a useful Pokemon to take advantage of Aerodactyl’s Ice weakness, but the Pokemon’s Flying typing could give it, and its trainer, fits.

Non-Mega options include Rhyperior, Electivire and powerful Legendaries like Zekrom and Kyogre. Here is a list of useful Pokemon counters to Mega Aerodactyl and what moves to use.

Pokemon Go Mega Aerodactyl Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Blastoise Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados Waterfall and Hydro Pump Mega Manectric Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Mega Ampharos Volt Switch and Zap Cannon Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice) Metagross Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Rhyperior Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Zekrom Charge Beam and Wild Charge Kyogre Waterfall and Surf Electivire Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Mega Aerodactyl Moveset

Mega Aerodactyl may be half Flying-type, but it really doesn’t use it to its advantage. The Pokemon’s Fast Attacks include Rock Throw, Steel Wing and Bite. Rock Throw will do neutral damage to your Water types, but can deal massive damage to any Ice types like Mega Abomasnow you bring into battle. Rhyperior’s Ground typing also resists any Rock moves that Mega Aerodactyl may use.

Bite will do neutral damage to most of your Pokemon aside from Mega Gyarados who will resist it. Steel Wing, on the other hand, is resisted by any Water and Electric-type Pokemon you bring into battle. Ice types, again, will be weak to this move so be careful.

This Pokemon’s Charged Attacks are numerous and may cause problems. Rock Slide, Ancient Power and Iron Head will deal major damage to Ice types. To change it up, Mega Aerodactyl can use Hyper Beam, a powerful Normal-type move. While it won’t deal super effective damage, it will hit anything that’s not a Rock, Steel or Ghost-type neutrally.

Earth Power is the secret weapon of Mega Aerodactyl. This move allows it to deal super effective damage to Steel, Rock and Electric types. Trainers will have to be wary of this move when going into battle. As per usual, refer to the recommended list the game gives you to scout any move that it can use. If it recommends Water types or Electric, there’s a good chance this Aerodactyl will have Earth Power.

Here’s the list of Fast and Charged Attacks Mega Aerodactyl can use in battle.

Pokemon Go Mega Aerodactyl Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Rock Throw Rock Slide Steel Wing Earth Power Bite Hyper Beam Ancient Power Iron Head

