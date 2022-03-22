Pokemon Go Lush Jungle Event, start time and how to catch Shiny Cottonee

The Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event will introduce Fomantis and Lurantis to Pokemon Go. Both Grass types are welcome additions to trainers’ Pokedex and potentially in battle. Along with the two new Pokemon, Pokemon Go trainers will have an opportunity at two debuting Shiny variants as well as the introduction of Tapu Lele in Raids.

We’ve come up with this handy guide to help trainers get the most out of the Lush Jungle event in Pokemon Go including when it starts, ends and how to maximize your opportunities at finding a Shiny Cottonee.

Pokemon Go Lush Jungle Event Start and End Time

The Lush Jungle event in Pokemon Go begins Tuesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time and ends Tuesday, March 29 at 8 p.m. local time.

On Saturday, March 26 starting at 10 a.m. local time until Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. local time, trainers can gather at local parks to find Cottonee appearing more frequently.

How to get Shiny Cottonee in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

Cottonee and its evolution Whimsicott will have their Shiny variants debut during the Lush Jungle event.

The Grass and Fairy types are very powerful in Great League battles so trainers can use this event to find as many strong Pokemon as possible. And if they are lucky, they can find Shiny Cottonee to evolve into Shiny Whimsicott.

So, how do you get a Shiny Cottonee in Pokemon Go? It’s all a matter of luck. During the Lush Jungle event, Cottonee are one of a few Pokemon that will spawn more frequently in the wild. However, Cottonee and Pinsir are rarer than some of the others, namely Metapod, Paras, Exeggcute, Hoothoot, Sudowoodo, Fomantis and Ferroseed.

To increase your chances of finding a Shiny Cottonee during the event, trainers will want to encounter as many Pokemon as possible. They’ll gather more frequently at PokeStops and Gyms, but trainers can also use Incense to attract Pokemon to them while they walk. While Incense are less effective than they were a few months ago, it can still increase the number of Cottonee trainers can encounter.

As mentioned in the above section, during the weekend of March 26 Cottonee will appear more frequently in parks. Trainers should use this opportunity to encounter as many Cottonee as possible.

Cottonee will also appear in One-Star Raids and as a reward encounter for completing certain Field Research tasks. Be sure to use every aspect of the Lush Jungle event to encounter as many Cottonee as possible, which will give trainers more chances of finding a Shiny.

Pokemon Go Lush Jungle Field Research

During the Lush Jungle event, trainers will have a chance at obtaining special Field Research tasks that reward encounters with many different Grass and Bug-type Pokemon including the debuting Fomantis and the possibility of a Shiny Cottonee

Here are the various event-exclusive Field Research tasks that trainers can complete during the Lush Jungle event.

Lush Jungle Field Research Task Reward Catch 5 Grass-type Pokemon Exeggcute, Sunkern, Seedot or Ferroseed Catch 5 different Grass-type Pokemon Cottonee Use 3 berries to help catch Pokemon Caterpie or Wurmple Use 10 berries to help catch Pokemon Fomantis Use 15 berries to help catch Pokemon Paras or Parasect Walk 1km Pinap Berry (x2) or Razz Berry (x3)

In addition, the event will feature a brand new Timed Research event that will give trainers encounters with different types of Grass Pokemon including Fomantis. Here’s the list of tasks that are included in the Timed Research.

Lush Jungle Timed Research page 1 Task Reward Walk 1 km Poke Ball (x10) Catch 10 Pokemon Razz Berry (x5) Use 5 berries to help catch Pokemon Pinap Berry (x5)

Completion Rewards - Cherrim, Nanab Berry (x5), 500xp

Lush Jungle Timed Research page 2 Task Reward Walk 1 km Poke Ball (x10) Catch 5 Grass-type Pokemon Chikorita Use 10 berries to help catch Pokemon Bellsprout

Completion Rewards - Gloom, Razz Berry (x5), 1000xp

Lush Jungle Timed Research page 3 Task Reward Walk 1 km Poke Ball (x10) Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon Foongus Use 15 berries to help catch Pokemon Shroomish

Completion Rewards - Paras, Pinap Berry (x5), 1000xp

Lush Jungle Timed Research page 4 Task Reward Walk 1 km Poke Ball (x10) Give your buddy 3 treats Sunkern Catch 7 different species of Grass-type Pokemon Chespin

Completion Rewards - Fomantis, Moss Lure Module (x1), 2000xp

Lush Jungle Raids

The Raids in Pokemon Go will shift thanks to the Lush Jungle event. As trainers could probably guess, many of the Raids will be populated by Grass and Bug-type Pokemon.

Tapu Lele, the second Tapu to debut in Pokemon Go, will appear in Five-Star Raids while Mega Charizard Y - and its Sun-based battle strategy - will begin appearing in Mega Raids. Here’s the rundown of all the Raids and which Pokemon will appear in them during the Lush Jungle event.

One-Star Raids: Bellsprout, Tangela, Sewaddle, Cottonee

Bellsprout, Tangela, Sewaddle, Cottonee Three-Star Raids: Butterfree, Vileplume, Parasect, Exeggutor

Butterfree, Vileplume, Parasect, Exeggutor Five-Star Raids: Tapu Lele

Tapu Lele Mega Raids: Mega Charizard Y

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy