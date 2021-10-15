Pokemon Go Halloween Event start time, eggs, raids, pokemon and everything you need to know

The Pokemon Go Halloween event is one of the game’s biggest annual festivities and this year isn’t any different. The year's edition of the Halloween Mischief event will be a two-part endeavor, which gives trainers access to a brand new Pokemon and much much more.

As past years have shown, Ghost types will grab the spotlight in Pokemon Go alongside Dark and Psychic-type Pokemon. Trainers already saw the debut of Galarian Slowbro now it’s time to find the regional variant of Slowking. Raids are being updated, the Egg chart changes and plenty more goodies for trainers to enjoy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Halloween event.

Pokemon Go Halloween Event 2021 Start Time

The Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief event begins Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. and ends Sunday, October 31 at 8 p.m. local time.

This year, the event is split into two parts. The first begins on October 15 and is called Creepy Companions. Psychic and Poison-type Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild. This will also be when Galarian Slowking makes its Pokemon Go debut. For the Shiny hunters out there, Shiny Spinarak will make its Pokemon Go debut when the first part of the Halloween event begins.

As for the second part of the Halloween event, Ghoulish Pals will bring the Ghost types out to play. The part will begin Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. local time and feature Pumpkaboo and Phantump, the prominent Ghost-type Pokemon from Generation 6 who will make their Pokemon Go debuts alongside their evolutions Gourgeist and Trevenant.

Like in the Gen 6 games, Pumpkaboo can be found in varying sizes so be sure to catch as many as you can.

How to Evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking

(Image credit: Niantic)

To get yourself a Galarian Slowking, trainers will first need to have a Galarian Slowpoke in their collection. Trainers who don’t have one already can find these special Slowpoke in Raids when the Halloween event begins. More information on Raids can be found in the section below.

Once a trainer has a Galarian Slowpoke, they simply have to catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon while walking with it as their Buddy Pokemon. Since Psychic types will be abundant in Raids and in the overworld during this event, evolving Galarian Slowpoke to Slowking shouldn’t be too difficult.

There is no rush, however, as this method--like with Galarian Slowbro--will remain after the event ends.

Pokemon Go Halloween Encounters, Raids and Eggs Part 1

The species of Pokemon trainers will encounter during each part of the event will differ. Trainers will also notice that the Pokemon that hatch from Eggs and appear in Raids will also change.

During Part 1 of the Halloween event trainers will be able to find the following Pokemon in the wild:

Pokemon Go Halloween Pokemon part 1

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Zubat

Drowzee

Gastly

Spinarak

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Stunky

Woobat

Gothita

Galarian Yamask

The Raids in during the first part of the event will see the following Pokemon:

Pokemon Go Halloween One-Star Raids part 1 Galarian Slowpoke Murkrow Scraggy Yamask Espurr

Pokemon Go Halloween Three-Star Raids part 1 Alolan Raichu Sableye Banette Halloween Mischief Drifblim

Pokemon Go Halloween Five-Star Raids part 1 Altered Forme Giratina

Pokemon Go Halloween Mega Raid part 1 Mega Gengar

Pokemon Go Halloween 7km Egg part 1

Here are the Pokemon that will hatch from 7km Eggs during the first part of the event:

Spinarak

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Chingling

Litwick

Galaraian Yamask

Golett

Pokemon Go Halloween Pokemon part 2

When the second part of the Halloween event begins, trainers will be treated to the following Pokemon in the overworld:

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Gastly

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Purrloin

Phantump

Pumpkaboo

Haunter

Yamask

Litwick

Pokemon Go Halloween Encounters, Raids and Eggs Part 2

Raids will change slightly when the second part comes around to feature some of the new Ghost types trainers will see.

Pokemon Go Halloween One-Star Raids part 2 Murkrow Yamask Galarian Yamask Phantump Pumpkaboo

Alolan Marowak Banette Halloween Mischief Drifblim Lampent

Pokemon Go Halloween Five-Star Raids part 2 Darkrai

Pokemon Go Halloween Mega Raids part 2 Mega Absol

Pokemon Go Halloween 7km Egg part 2

Like the Raids, 7km Eggs will see a slightly different pool of Pokemon that will hatch from them during the second part of the event.

Spinarak

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Litwick

Phantump

Galarian Yamask

Golett

Pokemon Go Halloween Special and Field Research

When the Halloween event begins, the Season of Mischief Special Research will have its next part unlocked. Completing this story will give trainers access to a special event at the end of the Season that may have something to do with Hoopa.

There will be a Special Timed Research that will see Professor Willow task trainers with learning more about Ghost-type Pokemon. Here are the various research tasks and the rewards for completing them.

Pokemon Go Halloween Special Research Task Reward Battle in GO Battle League Sableye Battle in GO Battle League 5 times Yamask Win a trainer battle in the GO Battle League Frillish Win 4 trainer battles in the GO Battle League Umbreon Win 7 trainer battles in the GO Battle League Galarian Yamask

Completion Reward - Sableye Yamask Candy (x5) Sableye Candy (x5) Scraggy Candy (x5)

Event-exclusive Field Research can also be obtained. By spinning PokeStops, trainers have a chance of earning a special Field Research that will reward them with Halloween-themed Pokemon. Here is the list of Field Research tasks and the rewards attached to them.

Pokemon Go Halloween Field Research Task Reward Catch 9 Pokemon Drowzee/Gothita Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokemon Halloween Pikachu/Piplup Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon Halloween Driblim/Galarian Yamask Make 3 Curveball throws Spinarak Send 3 Gifts Zubat Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms Spinarak Spin 7 PokeStops or Gyms Rare Candy (x1)

Pokemon Go Halloween in-Game Bonuses

Throughout the event, trainers will earn twice the candy for transferring Pokemon as well as catching and hatching Pokemon. Trainers will also receive a guaranteed Candy XL when walking with their buddy.

New avatar items will also be available to purchase in the in-game shop featuring some spooktacular attire like:

Pikachu Pumpkin Head

Pumpkaboo Top

Pumpkaboo Pants

Hoopa Headband

Halloween Face Sticker

Trainers can also pick up some Halloween-themed stickers by opening gifts and purchasing them from the in-game shop. Some spooky bundles will also be available for purchase in the shop throughout the event.

Creepy Crate (480 PokéCoins): 50 Poké Balls, one Remote Raid Pass, two Super Incubators, four Incense

Boo Bundle (1,480 PokéCoins): 16 Premium Raid Passes, eight Super Incubators, four Incense, four Star Pieces

Pumpkin Pack (1,480 PokéCoins): 18 Super Incubators, two Incubators, four Incense, four Star Pieces

