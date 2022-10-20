Pokemon Go Mega Banette Raid counters and more

Pokemon Go Mega Banette Raids are making their debut in soon, which means learning counters to catch another Ghost-type option other than Gengar to use against those pesky Psychic types.

The Hoenn-region Mega Pokemon will debut during the 2022 Pokemon Go Halloween event and will appear periodically in Mega Raids. But its first run in Pokemon Go will go from October 20 until November 8.

To help trainers defeat Mega Banette as fast as possible, we’ve developed this handy guide with the best counters and everything else players need to know about this Ghost-type Pokemon.

Mega Banette Raid Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Mega Banette is a pure Ghost-type Pokemon, making it weak to Dark and Ghost-type attacks.

Seasoned Pokemon fans know that Ghost Pokemon are a double-edged sword. They are both weak and super effective against the same type. That’s why trainers could bring a Ghost-type team anchored by Mega Gengar into battle.

As we’ll get into in the next section, trainers will have to watch out for Mega Banette’s Ghost-type moves but if they can use powerful Ghost attacks and bring its HP to zero quick it shouldn’t be a problem.

Other Ghost types like Giratina and Chandelure are great options to use in an all-Ghost team, but, if we’re being honest, Dark types are really the way to go against Mega Banette.

Dark types resist Ghost-type attacks, so there’s not much they have to worry about when facing off against Mega Banette. And there are three Mega Pokemon that are essential to an all-Dark team and they are Mega Houndoom, Gyarados and Absol.

There are plenty of Dark types to use alongside these Mega Pokemon. Trainers can use Legendaries like Darkrai and Yveltal, or Pseudolegendaries like Tyranitar and Hydreigon to overwhelm Mega Banette.

Here are some choice counters to use in Mega Banette Raids in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Mega Banette Raid Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Gengar Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Mega Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Mega Gyarados Bite and Crunch Mega Absol Snarl and Dark Pulse Tyranitar Bite and Crunch Giratina Shadow Claw and Shadow Force Darkrai Snarl and Dark Pulse Yveltal Snarl and Dark Pulse Hydreigon Bite and Brutal Swing Weavile Snarl and Foul Play

Mega Banette Moveset

Mega Banette has some surprisingly diverse Charged Attacks in Pokemon Go.

The first is Shadow Ball, which is a Ghost-type attack. This will deal major damage against your Ghost types, but won’t do much against any Dark types you bring into battle.

Dazzling Gleam is a Fairy-type attack that could spell trouble for trainers who use an all-Dark team. This move will deal super effective damage to most Dark types and deal four times the damage to Pokemon like Hydreigon. This move will also deal super effective damage to other Dragon types like Giratina so that’ll be a problem if Mega Banette has it.

Mega Houndoom’s Fire typing does make Dazzling Gleam neutral on it, so it’s likely the superior option for a Dark-type Mega Pokemon.

Thunder is Mega Banette’s final Charged Attack option in Pokemon Go. While it’ll deal neutral damage to most of the above choices -- and Dragon types like Giratina and Hydreigon will resist it - it will spell trouble for some of our counter options. Mega Gyarados and Yveltal are weak to this attack so they may not be the best choice for going up against a Mega Banette with Thunder.

Be sure to use the suggested screen before the battle begins. If Yveltal or Gyarados is in the suggested screen, then it is likely Mega Banette doesn’t have Thunder or even Dazzling Gleam.

Mega Banette’s Fast Attack options are both Ghost-type attacks so only trainers who use Ghost teams should be aware.

Here’s every move Mega Banette can have in Pokemon Go.