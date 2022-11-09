Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons start time and how to get Shiny Munchlax

The Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons event is a brand new celebration spotlighting Pokemon that like to eat. Guzzlord, the Dark and Dragon-type Ultra Beast, has made its debut in Five-Star Pokemon Go Guzzlord Raids this week and will be a part of this new event. Trainers will also have access to a brand new Shiny Pokemon and other Pokemon that are known for their insatiable appetites.

There’s a lot to go over during this event in Pokemon Go, including which Pokemon will appear in Raids, the wild and hatching from eggs. There will also be a new slate of Field Research and Timed Tasks that trainers can complete for items and encounters with event-inspired Pokemon.

Continue reading our guide to learn everything there is to know about the Greedy Gluttons event in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons Event Start Time

The Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons event starts Wednesday, November 9 at 10 a.m. local time and ends Thursday, November 17 at 8 p.m. local time.

Which Pokemon Can Be Found in the Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons Event?

As we stated above, Pokemon who are known for their insatiable appetites will be more easily found in the wild and in other aspects of Pokemon Go.

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the Greedy Gluttons event:

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Raticate

Golbat

Swinub

Pelipper

Gulpin

Bidoof

Bibarel

Skwovet

Lickitung (rare encounter)

Snorlax (rare encounter)

Swalot (rare encounter)

As for Raids, trainers will see some of the wild encounter Pokemon in these special battles but there are more rare Pokemon to be fought and caught in Raids. This is also the only way to catch a Guzzlord in Pokemon Go and obtain Gyarados Mega Energy.

Here’s the full list of Raid Pokemon that will start appearing when the Greedy Gluttons event begins.

One-Star Raids: Mankey, Swinub, Spoink, Tepig

Three-Star Raids: Snorlax, Mawile, Swalot, Sharpedo

Five-Star Raids: Guzzlord

Mega Raid: Mega Gyarados

And then we have Eggs. Trainers can obtain event-exclusive 7km Eggs during the event by opening gifts from friends while their Egg pocket has an open slot. There are only three Pokemon that can be hatched from these Eggs, and they are Munchlax, Cherubi, and Gible.

How to get Shiny Munchlax in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Munchlax will finally debut in Pokemon Go during the Greedy Gluttons event. While its evolved form Snorlax had its Shiny variant already released, there was no way to get a Shiny Munchlax, until now.

Munchlax can only be hatched from Eggs and that will be the only way to obtain a Shiny Munchlax in this event.

Again, 7km Eggs will have an event-exclusive pool of Pokemon that can hatch from them that includes Munchlax, Cherubi and Gible. While all three Pokemon have a chance to be Shiny, it’ll be Munchlax that trainers will go for.

Shinies locked behind Eggs in Pokemon Go are tough to obtain, but this event does give trainers an easier way to hatch Eggs faster. The first three Eggs hatched during the event the Pokemon Go Egg hatching widget will have half distance.

Trainers can also obtain more Egg Incubators in the in-game store. In exchange for 150 PokeCoins, trainers can purchase one Incubator. For 200 PokeCoins, a Super Incubator which cuts the hatch distance in half, can be purchased.

Use these if you can to hatch as many Eggs as possible to get a Shiny Munchlax.

Pokemon Go Greedy Gluttons Field Research Tasks

Spinning a PokeStop will give trainers an event-exclusive Field Research task. These tasks can give items or encounters with one of the spotlight Pokemon.

Here’s the full list of tasks trainers can complete in the Greedy Gluttons event.