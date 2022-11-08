Pokemon Go Guzzlord Raid best counters, moveset, and more

The Pokemon Go Guzzlord Raid marks its debut in that element of the game, giving trainers another powerful Dragon-type Pokemon to use in battle.

Often considered the “boss” of the Ultra Beasts that were introduced in Generation 7, Guzzlord is a monster in more ways than one. With its endless appetite and high HP stat, Guzzlord was often a huge wall in the main Pokemon games. In Pokemon Go, it’s unclear where Guzzlord will fit in the meta, but trainers will still want to catch it to add to their collection.

In order to defeat the Ultra Beast, we’ve created this guide of the best counters to defeat Guzzlord in Pokemon Go as well as break down everything we know about this Pokemon in the popular mobile game.

Pokemon Go Guzzlord Raid Counters

Guzzlord is a Dark and Dragon-type Pokemon, making it weak to Ice, Dragon, Fighting, Bug and Fairy-type attacks.

Fairy moves are four times super effective against Guzzlord and should be the go-to attacks for trainers looking to take down the Ultra Beast fast and easy.

Unfortunately, there is only one Fairy-type Mega Pokemon -- for now -- that trainers should use to not only hit Guzzlord with a lot of damage but boost the power of Fairy moves for you and other trainers’ teams. The only Pokemon that has a Fairy typing is Mega Altaria and can take advantage of Guzzlord’s Fairy and Dragon weaknesses.

There are Mega Pokemon in Pokemon Go that have types that take advantage of Guzzlord’s Fighting, Bug and Dragon weaknesses. Mega Lopunny is essential for Fighting-type teams while Mega Beedrill and Mega Scizor can anchor teams that want to go with Bug types.

Mega Abomasnow is the only Mega option that is an Ice-type so if you want to go with an all-Ice team that’s where trainers should start.

Dragon types will also help trainers in a pinch, but they will also be weak to Guzzlord’s Dragon-type moves, but we’ll get into that more in the section below.

Mega Latios and Latias are great choices, while Mega Charizard X and Mega Altaria are the only other Dragon-type Megas in the game.

If we had to rank the type trainers should bring into this battle with Guzzlord we’d say: Fairy, Fighting, Bug, Dragon and Ice.

Here are a recommended list of Pokemon trainers should consider when they enter a Guzzlord Raid in Pokemon Go.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pokemon Go Guzzlord Raid Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Altaria Dragon Breath and Dazzling Gleam Mega Latios Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw Mega Latias Charm and Outrage Mega Lopunny Double Kick and Focus Blast Mega Scizor Fury Cutter and X-Scissor Togekiss Charm and Dazzling Gleam Gardevoir Charm and Dazzling Gleam Lucario Counter and Aura Sphere Genesect Fury Cutter and X-Scissor Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice)

Pokemon Go Guzzlord Moveset

(Image credit: Niantic)

Guzzlord’s moveset in Pokemon Go isn’t very diversified but could prove a bit difficult to navigate depending on which type of Pokemon trainers decide to go with.

Fairy types and Steel types will do great to amazing against Guzzlord and its attacks. Fairy types will resist Guzzlord’s Dark and Dragon-type attacks. Both of Guzzlord’s Fast Attacks fall into those categories so they’ll do well for most of the battle.

Where things get interesting for Fairy types is if Guzzlord’s Charged Attack happens to be Sludge Bomb. This Poison-type attack will deal super effective damage to most Fairy types and can really put a damper on the rest of your team.

This attack will also deal super effective damage to Mega Abomasnow, in case you wanted to go the Ice-type route.

Steel types resist Dragon moves so going with a Bug-type team consisting of Mega Scizor and Genesect would really work. They also resist Sludge Bomb so that’s one less threat. These two Pokemon will still be hit neutrally by Guzzlord’s Dark-type moves so be aware of that.

Fighting types also resist Dark attacks but are hit neutrally by Dragon and Poison so that’s one reason we like going with Fighting types over Dragons.

Here’s the list of every move Guzzlord can learn in Pokemon Go.