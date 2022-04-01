Pokemon Go April Fools 2022 Event start Time and how to catch a shiny Ditto

This year's Poekemon April Fools event, called April Fools’ 2-Oh?-22 will let trainers can be tricked by catching Pokemon Go Ditto. There’s only one other Pokemon that can do what Ditto does - that would be the Mythical Pokemon, Mew - but Ditto is iconic largely because of its availability and its appearance in the Pokemon anime.

In an early-season episode of the anime, a particular trainer’s Ditto was unable to change its face when it transformed. This led to a lot of memes that even The Pokemon Company has capitalized on with merchandise showing Ditto-transformed Pokemon. What does that have to do with this year’s April Fool’s event? Well, there are some in-game goodies that are based on this particular Ditto and the event itself gives Pokemon Go trainers more opportunities to catch their own Ditto.

We’ve compiled this guide to give trainers all the information they need for the April Fool’s event including when it starts and ends, as well as the special research tasks players can complete.

Pokemon Go April Fool’s 2022 Event Start Time

The 2022 Pokemon Go April Fool’s event begins at midnight local time on April 1 and ends April 1 at 11:59 p.m. local time. It’s an event that has a limited window, so trainers will want to get out there and explore all aspects of the April Fool’s celebration.

When trainers boot up the game, there will be a new story featuring Professor Willow. The story features the professor being transformed into a Ditto.

Pokemon Go April Fool’s 2022 Event Research Tasks

(Image credit: Niantic)

There is just one event-exclusive Field Research Tasks trainers can obtain and complete during the event.

By catching three transformed Pokemon, trainers will earn an encounter with Ditto.

As for Special Research, there are three pages of tasks that trainers can complete to earn Ditto Candy and much more. Here’s the entire list of tasks and rewards trainers can complete.

Special Research 1 Task Reward Catch 10 Pokemon Poke Ball (x25) Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon Potion (x5) Make 5 Nice Throws Nanab Berry (x5)

Completion Reward - Stardust (x1000), Ditto Candy (x15), Razz Berry (x5)

Special Research 2 Task Reward Catch 10 Pokemon Great Ball (x15) Catch 3 of the Transform Pokemon Super Potion (x5) Transfer 10 Pokemon Pinap Berry (x5)

Completion Reward - 1500xp, Ditto Candy (x15), Silver Pinap Berry (x1)

Special Research 3 Task Reward Claim Reward Ultra Ball (x10) Claim Reward Hyper Potion (x5) Claim Reward 3500xp

Completion Reward - Stardust (x3000), Ditto Candy (x15), Ditto encounter

How to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go, or a shiny

Ditto in Pokemon Go could be a difficult Pokemon to find, let alone capture. It doesn't appear as itself in the overworld, so trainers often have to catch Pokemon randomly in hopes to find it.

If a trainer catches a transformed Ditto, they will see a different screen on their phones where the Pokemon reverts back to Ditto. However, there are only a handful of Pokemon that have a chance to be a transformed Ditto. Here’s the full list of Pokemon.

Ekans

Gastly

Natu

Surskit

Finneon

Dwebble

Swirlix

Ditto’s Shiny is also available in Pokemon Go so there is a chance the Pokemon you catch can be a Shiny transformed Ditto, but the chances are low.

In-Game Bonus

There aren’t any playing bonuses during the April Fool’s event. However, trainers can obtain special stickers during the 24-hour event.

Of course, these stickers are based on Ditto and there are six to collect by opening gifts from friends and by spinning Poke Stops. We recommend checking these stickers out, especially the Pokemon Go Team Ditto stickers. These three stickers show Ditto transformed into Moltres, Articuno and Zapdos in the position of Team Valor, Instinct and Mystic’s logos.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy