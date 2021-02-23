Pokemon Go All-in-One 151 special research tasks - how to get a shiny Mew

The Pokemon Go All in One 151 tasks were originally known as the Kanto Tour Masterwork Research prior to the event starting, but now that they're available in-game, we know the proper name. These tasks are only available for those who partook in the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event and completed the respective special research (more on that below), and the reward here is a big one. Completing the Pokemon Go All in One 151 research will net players a shiny Mew, so read on for everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go Jump Start | Pokemon Go A Thousand Year Slumber | Pokemon Go A Troubling Situation | Pokemon Go Looming in the Shadows | Pokemon Go Rocket Straight to Victory | Pokemon Go A Colossal Discovery | Pokemon Go A Drive to Investigate | Pokemon Go A Mega Discovery

Pokemon Go All in One 151 research explained

(Image credit: Niantic)

Unfortunately, if you didn't purchase a ticket and participate in the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, you've missed the chance to obtain these tasks, which is the first ever set of Masterwork Research. If you did participate in the event however, and you've managed to complete the first set of event research that rewarded players with a shiny Ditto, then you'll also be able to tackle the All in One 151 tasks immediately afterwards.

Don't expect to smash through the All in One 151 tasks in one evening though. Masterwork Research is designed to take a while to complete and will have you working towards each task for quite a while. The end result is a shiny Mew though, which is a huge reward. We've got all of the All in One 151 tasks and rewards below, so you can see what you're required to do.

Pokemon Go All in One 151 tasks: Stage 1/4

Get the platinum Kanto medal (51 Ultra Balls)

Send 151 gifts to friends (1 Poffin)

Make 151 great throws (1510 Stardust)

Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, 5100 XP, 1510 Stardust

Pokemon Go All in One 151 tasks: Stage 2/4

Catch a Pokemon 30 days in a row (51 Ultra Balls)

Catch 151 different species of Pokemon (1 Glacial Lure Module)

Catch 30 Normal-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Fire-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Water-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Grass-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Fighting-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Rock-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Ground-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Flying-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Electric-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Ice-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Bug-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Dragon-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Fairy-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Dark-type Pokemon (151 XP)

Catch 30 Steel-type Pokemon (151 XP)

At the time of writing, we don't know the exact tasks for the third and fourth stages of this Masterwork Research, but thanks to information released by Niantic before the event, we do know that the following tasks will be part of the quest in some way:

Reach level 40

Spin 151 unique PokeStops

Walk 151km

Check back here frequently as we update it when the third and fourth stages are revealed and until then, good luck!