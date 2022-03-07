PlayStation State of Play rumoured for this week, but could be delayed over Ukraine conflict

PlayStation is rumoured to be hosting a State of Play presentation this week, but it could be delayed due to the conflict ongoing in Ukraine.

According to GameReactor , PlayStation is set to make a series of announcements about its upcoming games this week. However, many developers taking part in the presentation have asked Sony to delay it so as to not take attention away from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

As this hasn’t officially come from Sony or PlayStation, it’s hard to say how long the presentation - if it is currently scheduled to take place - will be delayed. GgameReactor states that talks are currently suggesting delaying it for "a week or two," but nothing is official just yet.

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard about a March State of Play presentation though, as just a couple of weeks ago Nick Baker of the XboxEra podcast said that PlayStation does have a show planned for this month and that “this is supposed to be “the good one”.”

There’s plenty of games that could feature in a potential State of Play. As GameReactor also pointed out, with the release of Gran Turismo 7 , PlayStation now has no more games with set release dates. Of course, there’s still a tonne of games for us to look forward to for PS4 and PS5 from the likes of Square Enix’s Forspoken , God of War: Ragnorok , upcoming timed exclusive Little Devil Inside , and many more.