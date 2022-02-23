A new PlayStation State of Play could be on the way next month

A new PlayStation State of Play presentation is rumored to be airing in March.

The claim comes from Nick Baker, host of the XboxEra podcast, a font of rumors over the past few months. This time, the host says that a PlayStation State of Play showcase will be airing at some point next month, and is meant to be "the good one." Does this imply the existence of a "bad one"?

Happy to add to what’s already out there. Yes, they’ve got a show in March. This is supposed to be “the good one” https://t.co/lG0THwSOgqFebruary 23, 2022 See more

Right now, there's zero additional information surrounding the unsubstantiated rumors. We don't know when the showcase will be taking place, how long it'll be running for, or what games it could possibly be showcasing.

Looking to the immediate future of PlayStation, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a console-exclusive launch for the PS5 in late March, so it's entirely possible the Tango Gameworks project could make an appearance. Additionally, it's been a number of months since we've seen God of War Ragnarok, and if Sony Santa Monica is to be believed, it's still slated for launch later this year.

Right now, we'll merely have to keep an eye out for an announcement from PlayStation. Considering the usually limited time between an announcement taking place and the showcase airing, we could be in for a bit of a wait.