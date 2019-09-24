How to watch the PlayStation State of Play and see the new Last of Us 2 reveals

You'll want to know how to watch the PlayStation State of Play set for today, September 24, 2019, if you're at all into big, big upcoming PS4 games like The Last of Us 2 . Developer Naughty Dog has confirmed in a number of teases that it will have some news to share about the long-awaited sequel during Sony's semi-regular online broadcast, and you can also expect more announcements about new games for PlayStation's Worldwide Studios too. You can watch it all right here via the Twitch player embed above.

Here's when the event will begin.

Pacific time: 1 pm PDT

Eastern time: 4 pm PDT

UK time: 9 pm BST

The one exciting reveal that Sony has explicitly said won't be part of this State of Play is the proper debut of PS5 , or rather the next-gen console that will presumably be named that. The broadcast itself will be roughly 20 minutes long, and it's safe to assume a good chunk of that will belong to The Last of Us 2. PlayStation and Naughty Dog are also hosting a media event for the game in Los Angeles today, which means they must have a decent portion ready to show (though we'll probably only get a small excerpt of that in the State of Play broadcast).

Sony says this latest State of Play will have a "fresh new look" and also include new game reveals, plural, so The Last of Us 2 won't be the only star of the show. Recent rumors have pointed to PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale sequel in the works, following up the 2012 PS3 and Vita brawler that puts its own spin on Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. formula. The first game didn't leave too many clamoring for a sequel, but a return could be cool if it makes good use of all the new characters that have joined the PlayStation pantheon in the last seven years.