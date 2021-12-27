Save 33% on this 12-month PlayStation Plus deal - perfect for your new console, or topping up

A PlayStation Plus deal on full year of the service has dropped to $39.99 instead of almost $60 at CDKeys, allowing you to save 33% if you're quick.

As a digital code, this PlayStation Plus deal is delivered instantly to an email address of your choice. You then redeem that code via the PlayStation Store on your console, at which point your 12-month membership will automatically begin (unless you already have a subscription, in which case it'll just be added on to be used later). It's certainly one of the stronger Christmas sales we've seen, as is a similar cut of 25% on a 3-month PS Plus deal at CDKeys.

Offering access to online multiplayer and a couple of free games each month (December's giveaway gets you Godfall, Mortal Shell, and Lego's take on the DC Super Villains), this PlayStation Plus deal is good timing if you've just received a console for Christmas - or simply want to top up your membership ahead of the New Year. If you're playing on a PS5, or were lucky enough to track down a PS5 restock, you can also take advantage of the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a library of highly-regarded PS4 favorites such as God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Bloodborne.

Today's best PlayStation Plus deals

$59.99 PlayStation Plus (12 months) | $59.99 $69.99 at CDKeys

Save 33% - This is a solid discount so far as PS Plus deals go. While we've seen it for less in the past (the lowest price on record is $24.88 back in early November a year or so ago), this is usually the best discount we can expect; it doesn't normally dip below $40, so you're well in with this reduction. Just bear in mind that this is for USA gamers only.



$27.39 PlayStation Plus (3 months) | $27.39 $20.49 at CDKeys

Save 25% - Despite not being as good value as the full 12-month PS Plus deal listed above, this 3-month equivalent is still pretty good value overall. The cost has stayed steady for a year or two, and the lowest price was around the $17 mark back in November 2019. Again, the code can only be used by gamers based in the USA.



If you did manage to get a PlayStation console over Christmas, it's worth checking in with our guide to the best PS5 accessories. It'll equip you with all the extra equipment that'll enrich your experience, including the best PS5 headsets and the best PS5 SSD deals. As for those who are still on the fence about the system, don't forget to drop in on our feature about the PS5 one year on from release.