PlayStation Now May lineup adds 3 more games ahead of the big PS Plus merger

The PlayStation Now May 2022 games lineup includes Soul Calibur 6, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, and Blasphemous – the last three games to come to PlayStation Now as we know it ahead of its merger with PlayStation Plus .

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is the latest arena fighting game based on the Naruto franchise, and Soul Calibur 6, the latest mainline installment in one of the oldest arena fighting game franchises, is every bit as over-the-top and effervescently anime. Blasphemous, a gorgeously Gothic 2D action platformer, is the odd one out in this month's games, but if anything it's even more brutal than the fighting games accompanying it.

All three of these games will arrive tomorrow, May 3, for existing PlayStation Now subscribers. Beginning in June, PlayStation Now will be folded into the revamped PlayStation Plus Premium but continue to offer download and streaming access to a curated library of games.

Existing subscribers with pre-paid subscription time will retain their stacked membership, and they'll also have access to the same services after PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus are combined. It's no surprise, then, that Sony has deactivated pre-paid PlayStation Plus cards and removed annual PlayStation Now subscriptions to prevent users from building up massive subscriptions before the prices change, though you can still get access on a monthly basis.

The updated PS Plus Premium release date schedule confirms a mid-to-late June launch for the Americas and Europe, with Asia getting first dibs later in May and Japan kicking off June with an early launch.