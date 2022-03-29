PlayStation's new PS Plus subscription service offers three tiers and more than 700 games

PlayStation has revealed its new subscription service that's set to act as a rival to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass.

Announced on the PlayStation Blog today (via GamesIndustry.biz), Sony said that the system, which combines PS Now and PS Plus within a three-tier offering, will include 400 PS4 and PS5 games, as well as titles from the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. The three tiers - dubbed PS Plus Essentials, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium - will be available from $59.99 per year for PS Plus Essentials to $119.99 per year for PS Plus Premium, with monthly and three-month subscriptions also available.

The service, which is set to launch in June, had been rumoured for a long time as a direct response to the ongoing success of Game Pass, but a Bloomberg report from last week stated that Sony was looking to move ahead with the service , which was previously known under the codename Spartacus. Included within that report was the suggestion that S ony's biggest games wouldn't necessarily come to the service at launch , meaning subscribers would have to wait for the likes of God of War Ragnarok or Final Fantasy 16 , in contrast to Game Pass' day one approach.

Whether Sony's approach works as well as Xbox Game Pass, which recently surpassed 25 million subscribers worldwide, remains to be seen. Microsoft's offering does have an almost five-year headstart on the new PS Plus, but Sony's PS Now and PS Plus subscriptions might give it a crucial leg-up in the race.