PS Plus release date confirms US launch 3 weeks after Asia rollout

The updated PS Plus Premium release date timeline confirms that the US and UK will get the new combined subscription service three to four weeks after its Asia debut.

In an update to the original PlayStation Blog post announcing the service, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan outlined the "target" release dates for four core regions. Asia's launch has been moved up slightly, and the US and UK are a few more weeks out.

Here's the full schedule for the "phased" PS Plus rollout:

Asia (excluding Japan) - now targeting May 23, 2022

Japan - targeting June 1, 2022

Americas - targeting June 13, 2022

Europe - targeting June 22, 2022

Sony previously confirmed that its combined PS Plus program would see a staggered launch, but these are the most precise dates we've gotten. Its long-term plan was to bring the service to "most PlayStation Network territories" by the end of the first half of the year, so these targets are right on schedule.

This update also outlined expansions to the cloud streaming portion of the new PS Plus, expanding on PlayStation Now's footprint. Already included are the US, Canada, Japan, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden.

With the addition of Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia, Sony will be bringing the cloud to 30 markets. PC streaming notably won't be available in Japan at launch but will be added "in a future update."