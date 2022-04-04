PS Now annual subscriptions removed in preparation for PS Plus Premium

PS Now annual subscriptions have been pulled in preparation for the launch of PS Plus Premium.

You can no longer buy annual subscriptions for PlayStation Now on the PlayStation Store. The service allowing you to stream and download hundreds of PS4, PS3 and PS2 games is now only available as a monthly subscription.

Sony's removal of PS Now's annual payment option isn't an altogether surprising move as, last week, the company announced its plans to remodel its subscription-based services. The new PS Plus plans will launch in June, at which time PS Now will no longer exist as a standalone product. Instead, it will be integrated into Sony's highest-tier option for PS Plus, PS Plus Premium.

Previously, PS Now was available at a yearly rate of $59.99/£49.99. But Sony has now removed this leaving only the monthly option of $9.99/£8.99. At $119.99/ £99.99, the annual cost of PS Plus Premium is considerably higher than PS Now, but it's the same as what a year of both PS Plus and PS Now combined would have set you back.

Under the new pricing structure, PS Plus will operate under a three-tier system. PS Plus Essential is the current PS Plus service, Plus Extra adds a catalogue of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games, while Premium offers the benefits of the previous two tiers along with PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP classics.

Sony has confirmed that the PS Plus Collection will still be included with every subscription tier.

If you want to know what else is included in the new PS Plus service, read our guide to the PS Plus Premium and Extra games confirmed so far.