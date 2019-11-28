Play games on your god damn wrist with the Apple Watch Series 3, now at its cheapest ever price

Love playing games on your phone? Well, why the heck not start playing on your wrist, too?! While the smart watches capable of playing games have previously been ridiculously expensive, thanks to the dealsagedon that is Black Friday, the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular might just be within price range. Walmart are selling the high-tech gizmo for $199.99, its absolute lowest price ever. For those who are counting, that's a huge saving of $180.

Not only can you play games – such as Runeblade, Lifeline, and Tinny Armies – on the Apple Watch 3, but the device is capable of running a whole host of health-focused apps so you can look after yourself better. These include a continuous heart-rate monitor, calorie counter, and one that simply monitors your activity.

The Apple Watch 3 is also swim proof, and, according to our sister publication Tech Radar, has an impressive battery life of around 18 hours. You can also do all the other things you would expect from such a powerful smartwatch, such as get notifications, texts, and make calls. This particular model has internet and phone connectivity, so you don't have to be so near to your phone all the time for it to work.

Confused by the madness that is Black Friday? Don't sweat, we're here to help. We've gone through all the best Black Friday TV deals, Black Friday game deals, and even Black Friday Pokemon deals, to help you get the best from salesegedon.