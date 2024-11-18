Star Wars Outlaws, Hellblade 2, and Space Marine 2 are leading Xbox's Black Friday offerings so far

Black Friday comes but once a year, and while most folks are laser-focused on getting the best hardware and accessories during "Cyber Week", buying software is great too. Microsoft has kicked off Xbox's digital game sales early, and they're shockingly good - bringing some of the most underrated games of the last year down to 50% off.

Games like Tekken 8, Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, and Star Wars Outlaws are headline attractions in Microsoft's official sale, as are a few typically pricey deluxe editions. Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition is down to $39.99, and Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2's Ultra Edition is seeing a 20% discount. A few sports games are also heavy hitters, with EA Sports FC25 rocking a half-off discount, as is Madden NFL 25, and NBA 2K25 is seeing an even more impressive 55% reduction. Plus, Star Wars Outlaws is 25% off, now down to $52.49.

Of course, Xbox Game Pass is so conclusive these days that a few of these Black Friday Xbox deals can be found in your library already if you're a subscriber. Regardless, there are offers on old and new games alike that are worth knowing about. Below, you'll find the five games I'd personally grab in this sale.

Today's best Xbox game deals ahead of Black Friday

TEKKEN 8 | $69.99 $34.99 at Xbox

Save $34.99 - One of the year's best fighting games, and most underrated games overall, is now going for 50% off in Xbox's sale. Whether you're new to the franchise or you're a die-hard fan waiting for the right price, this is the time. Buy it if: ✅ You're a fan of fighting games

✅ You've never played a Tekken game

✅ You've enjoyed previous Tekken games Don't buy it if: ❌ You're annoyed about some staple characters costing extra as DLC Price check: $49.94 at Amazon UK: £34.99 at Xbox

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 | $49.99 $32.49 at Xbox

Save $17 - One of the year's best games overall is Hellblade 2, and if you haven't played it yet, this is an amazing time to jump into the mind of one of gaming's best protagonists. Just keep in mind that if you're a Game Pass subscriber, this is already included in your library. Buy it if: ✅ You're not a Game Pass subscriber

✅ You like action-adventure games

✅ You don't scare easily Don't buy it if: ❌ You're going to play with TV speakers

❌ You plan on subscribing to Game Pass soon Price check: $49.99 at Amazon UK: £32.49 at Xbox

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition | $79.99 $39.99 at Xbox

Save $40 - Alan Wake 2 is one of 2023's best games, and it might just be one of the best survival horror games ever made. The deluxe edition nets you both of the DLC expansions, the most recent of which only came out in the last few months, and links to the next Control game. Buy it if: ✅ You like third-person games

✅ You're a fan of horror

✅ You like the self-awareness that Remedy prides itself on Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't fussed about the DLC expansions Price check: $76.42 at Amazon UK: £32.49 at Xbox

A Way Out | $29.99 $4.49 at Xbox

Save $25 - This is an older game, but it's still one I'd recommend highly. Particularly if you've played It Takes Two and you enjoyed it, this is one you and your co-op partner will love because it's the game that laid the groundwork for it. At $4.49, this is a steal. Buy it if: ✅ You love two-player co-op games

✅ You want to play split-screen games again

✅ You enjoyed It Takes Two Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have someone to play it with Price check: $54.90 at Amazon UK: £3.74 at Xbox

EA Sports FC 25 | $69.99 $34.99 at Xbox

ave $34.99 Save $34.99 - What was formerly Fifa has always been one of the best-selling games of the year. While I'm not a big football fan myself, it's hard to turn down a 50% discount on a brand-new game. Buy it if: ✅ You're a football fan

✅ You like sports games

✅ You've played previous editions Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't a sports game fan Price check: $34.97 at Amazon UK: £34.99 at Xbox

