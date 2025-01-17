Nintendo's stock price fell after the Switch 2 reveal due to a lack of information on price, launch date, and more, says analyst: "Without these details you can't establish earnings forecasts"

The Nintendo Switch 2 was officially announced yesterday after months of rumors and leaks, but it seems investors weren't impressed, as the company's shares fell as much as 7.2% after the reveal.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal , despite a 26% gain in Nintendo's stock price ahead of the announcement, it seems the hype wasn't worth it for a lot of investors. According to Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities, the lack of specifics around price, software plans, or launch date are the issue. "Without these details you can't establish earnings forecasts," he says.

What we do know is that there's going to be a Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, 2025, so we should all know a lot more then. One analyst believes "June sounds a lot more realistic" for the console's launch date . Maybe once all the information is out there and pre-orders are live , Nintendo's stock price will go back up, but for now, it remains down by 4.26%.

The trailer showed off the console's sleek new design as well as Joy-Cons that look like they can transform into a computer mouse , which would really open up the possibilities for RTS and FPS games on the Switch 2. The video really lingered on the Joy-Cons sticks, too, which means hopefully the drift curse will be a thing of the past .

We also got a sneak peek at a new Mario Kart game , with Donkey Kong redesigned to look a lot more like his film counterpart. Not everyone is a fan, as one ResetEra user writes, "DK ain't look right."

We may also be getting news about Hollow Knight: Silksong on April 2, as one of its developers has left some clues for us to obsess over. There's a cake, some wine, and even Imagine Dragons – it's a ride.

