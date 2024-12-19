Nintendo's forgotten fitness game is the only workout that could get me moving - and it's just dropped to a record-low price

Everyone seems to have forgotten about Ring Fit Adventure. The workout game took the world by storm when it launched just a few months before a global pandemic locked us all in our homes (which might go a long way to explaining its sudden popularity), but it's since been stuffed on the back shelves. Discounts on the full ring-con and leg-strap set have been few and far between over the years, though, despite its waning popularity, Ring Fit Adventure is still stuck at $79.99 day to day.

Walmart has just swooped in with a new record-low price on the peripheral. You'll find the full kit available for $49.99 this week, dropping $30 from the original MSRP for the first time. I've never seen Ring Fit this cheap - sale prices historically hover around $59.99 for a few days during major sales events before moving further up the price scale pretty quickly.

Hopefully it's a new lease of life for good old Ring, with many warily watching their January fitness plans roll closer and closer or hunting down last minute gifts for gamers in this year's Christmas sales.

Should you buy Ring Fit Adventure?

I went hard on the ring-con in 2020, and actually toned up a little in the process. Keeping those small gains does require persistence (once the pubs opened up again I was done for) but the title is surprisingly effective for those looking to work on their strength and core without diving into anything too strenuous. The game revolves around a series of arm, leg, ab, and balance trials with on-the-spot jogging as cardio in between. Of course, everything is gamified around a larger story, with powerups, mini-games, marketplaces, and a variety of different enemy types to defeat through your workout.

I've never been one for the gym, hated sports at school, and will generally only run if I'm being chased. I've never felt an exercise high, but numbers ticking up after a boss? Now that's some dopamine I can get behind. I easily brought myself round to daily sessions of Ring Fit Adventure. It's the first time I've been actively invested in my own fitness, and I had a blast. I still pull it out from time to time now, though it works best when it forms part of a larger routine.

I'd recommend Ring Fit Adventure to anyone looking for a low-impact introduction to fitness. You'll need enough space to comfortably sit and move around in front of your TV, and I found a yoga mat for seated exercises and prolonged jogging stretches to be much more comfortable as well. If you're already a regular at your local gym, you're not going to feel the benefits quite so keenly - but if you're a Nintendo fan looking to get a little fitter in 2025 it's an excellent introduction.

