When will Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders go live? Everything you need to know ahead of April

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders may well start on Wednesday April 2, 2025 - the date of the system's dedicated Direct reveal. The new generation handheld was officially unveiled today in a short trailer, but with no pricing or release information available. We do, however, know that the original Switch started its pre-order phase from the end of its own Direct launch - though that was a slightly earlier timeline, with the console's full reveal taking place in January 2017. We've still got a few months to go before the big day, but we'll be keeping you up to date will all the latest retailer movements right here in the meantime.

The brand has made a point of ensuring there is enough stock of the Nintendo Switch 2 to go around, but considering major releases like this have sold out since the dawn of time, it's wise to start thinking strategically. It's likely, for example, that Walmart will reserve its first access to pre-orders for its Walmart Plus members, and while Best Buy is less hardcore on its Total memberships we could see some units restricted here as well. My first recommendation would be to use these months to start considering which retailer you'd prefer to be using. That way you can get yourself signed up to that store's membership program and even start thinking about trade-in credit for when the time comes.

I'd heavily recommend expanding your search as wide as possible to ensure you're in with a good shot of a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order on day one, so I'm rounding up all the retailers we'll be checking right here. I've been tracking pre-orders for everything from the Switch OLED to the PS5 and its Pro model over the last five years, so I've picked up a thing or two about being in the right place at the right time. You'll find all the retailers I rely on the most just below, as well as some handy tips for securing your order on day one.

US Switch 2 retailers

While we're a ways off from actually pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch 2 just yet, it's worth getting your ducks in a row. After all, you may need a membership to secure an early order from stores like Walmart and Best Buy. I would always recommend heading to Nintendo first and foremost when those pre-orders drop, but this is going to be a smaller site than other retail stores - and if crashes do occur it's worth having some backups available.

Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are all well seasoned in this game - they've been regulars in the race for console stock from other brands. Plus, don't sleep on Target - while it can sell out fast, this store often posts its pre-orders just a little earlier than everyone else, which means you can swoop in pretty easily if you find yourself in the right place at the right time.

Amazon Amazon can be speedy on delivery, so it makes sense to hold out for these orders if you're a Prime member, but it can be slow to launch its stock. Individual product pages can be difficult to find before pre-orders actually go live here, but it's well worth hunting them down (I'll be posting the link here as soon as I have it) - refreshing consistently could land you with a fairly easy Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order.

Nintendo Store Of course, Nintendo's own online store is going to be a safe bet. Listings will likely go live as soon as Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are actually announced - but stock will move particularly quickly. This is where everyone is heading, so it can pay off to think outside the box.

Walmart Walmart is often the first retailer to give us an indication of when pre-orders will go live. That's because it regularly keeps high profile stock back for its Plus members, launching a product page that tells these subscribers when they should be ready to head to checkout. If you're not a Walmart Plus member, I'd still keep an eye on this store - I don't know for sure that they'll be reserving availability, but if recent releases are anything to go by this is one for the subscribers.

Best Buy



Best Buy is often one of the first retailers to launch its product pages for new devices, which means it's easy to camp here. I also rarely see major launches like this being held back behind the membership paywall - unless stock is starting to run low. This is an excellent contender to have in your starting lineup, though some stock can be sorted regionally.

Target Target is a speedy one. This retailer often jumps to pre-orders before Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy which means it's well worth checking in with over the next few hours. Target was the first store to offer PlayStation 30th Anniversary stock last year, for example, and held out quite well in terms of availability.

UK Switch 2 retailers

The UK has a similar spread of stores to choose from, but I'd recommend prioritizing Nintendo, Amazon, and Argos in your hunt. The first is going to be the most reliable for actually putting stock up on the day itself, but everyone will be going here. Amazon is still pretty speedy in the UK (unlike the US where it can lag slightly behind) and I've always had my pre-ordered kit delivered on day one here. Finally Argos could be a sleeper hit. The site organizes its stock by post code, so you've got much less competition should stock start to run low on the day.

Amazon Amazon is my go-to in the UK. Unlike its US counterpart, this is a particularly speedy site, which regularly shows up among the first retailers offering pre-orders for larger items. It also comes with the benefit of speedy shipping, and I've always had my orders delivered on release day.

Nintendo Store The official Nintendo Store will be launching Switch 2 pre-orders as soon as they become available, so it's a must-see if you're after a quick order. However, everyone is going to be flocking here, and we could see site slow downs as a result.

Currys Currys does take part in bigger pre-order launches, but tends to be a little slow on the uptake. Stock tends to hold out longer in general, though, so if things are looking a little tricky and faster sites it's worth checking here.

Argos Argos splits its stock by region, so you might be in with a good shot at securing your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order here, depending on your post code. You've got a much smaller competition pool here, but stock levels are much smaller than the bigger sites.

Very Very is actually one of my favorite retailers to pre-order from. Not only is it fast with its product pages and availability, but stock does tend to hold on a little longer here. Not only that, but Very often adds bundles into the mix even from the pre-order stage - while they won't save you any cash at this point, they do ward off resellers.

GAME GAME is speedy, but it's expensive. This retailer will often launch its pre-orders before the actual set go-time (as I saw with the PS5), though shipping prices can be astronomical (and you'll pay those costs separately per item).

What can you do now?

We've got just under four months until that Direct presentation, which means there's plenty of time to get your ducks in a row before Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders kick off fully. I'd use this time wisely - there are two things you can be doing between now and announcement day to maximize your chances at securing a console.

1. Keep an eye on trade-in prices

This is what clinched my super early pre-order for the PS5 back in the day. I knew which store I was going with, had months to build up store credit through rewards systems and trading, and could head straight to the site as soon as word dropped. While flexibility is going to be necessary, if you're looking to keep the cost of your Switch 2 as low as possible it's worth keeping an eye on trade-in prices over the next few weeks, so you can work out which store will give you the best deal when push comes to shove.

2. Sign up to a membership program

It's a sad time but the reality of the situation is you're much more likely to be able to pre-order a high ticket item in the US if you're signed up to either Walmart Plus, GameStop Pro, or My Best Buy Total. Each of these retailers have kept their pre-orders behind paywalls like this in the past, sometimes (like in the case of the PS5) allowing subscribers first access at stock.

If I had to choose one it would be Walmart Plus. While it's still a highly competitive endeavor, this is the retailer I've seen giving its members special treatment the most over the course of the last few years.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order FAQs

When is the Nintendo Direct presentation? Nintendo's Direct presentation is due to kick off on April 2, 2025, focusing solely on hardware.

When will Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders go live? We're still waiting for information from Nintendo on all things Switch 2, including the pre-order date. If the original console's timeline holds true second time around, we could see those doors open right on announcement, during April's Direct presentation.

How much will the Nintendo Switch cost? Analysts are currently putting the Nintendo Switch 2 price at $399 / £399 - $499 / £499. Thankfully, recent rumors have pointed towards the lower end of that spectrum, which is where I expect the final cost to sit.

