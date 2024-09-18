Nintendo Switch 2 mania hits fever pitch with the internet dissecting allegedly 'leaked' images of the new console

Alleged images of the Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever it ends up being called) have been surfing around online, showing the potential design and specs for the handheld-console hybrid, though everyone's still trying to make head or tails of the whole situation.

The images were originally posted to a Chinese social media website before making their way onto Reddit and Twitter, and show a console that's not too dissimilar to the Switches we already have at home. The alleged Switch successor screenshots show a slightly larger 8-inch LCD screen as opposed to the rumored OLED display - in line with one analyst's claims - and new Joy-Cons that latch on magnetically - also in line with another older report.

Today's images also hint at what we could expect from the Switch 2's specs, including support for HDMI 2.1, 256GB of internal storage as opposed to the original console's 32GB, and 12GB of RAM, which is triple the original's 4GB and more than the Xbox Series S' 10GB.

The images are, of course, unconfirmed and should be taken with a large spoon of salt. Nintendo is planning to announce the Switch successor before its current fiscal years ends in March 2025, but it's so far remained tight-lipped on the console, what it looks likes, or anything to do with its features. VGC also reported that one source familiar with Nintendo's plans claimed the images above line up with what the company has told its partners.

At least some of the images come from someone who appears to be a 3D printing enthusiast posting to social media, though even their renders look like they're based off other photos from the console that's rumored to be in active factory production as it ramps up to next year's release.

Whether the images pan out to be the real deal or an elaborate ruse remains to be seen. Either way, we'll probably get our fair share of speculation, rumors, and leaks about the upcoming console all the way until it's finally on store shelves.

In the meantime, check out the upcoming Nintendo Switch games that are still arriving before the next console.