Mario Tennis Fever pre-orders are live and some retailers already look better than others

Mario Tennis Fever pre-orders are now live. The only problem is I'm not seeing any bonuses for getting your name down early. If they're not here now, they're unlikely to magically appear closer to the time, so there goes my hopes of an adorable baby Mario statue.

Quick pre-order (Image credit: Nintendo) US: Mario Tennis Fever | $69 at Walmart UK: Mario Tennis Fever | £56.85 at ShopTo

That said, US retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have all put physical copies on the shelves ahead of the February 12 release date. That's a long way out, but if you want to make sure you get your details down for one of the first copies, there are retailers to prioritize.

I've been through all the listings currently live, and it looks like Walmart is the place to be. The site is currently confirming release date delivery, whereas Amazon is a little later, and Best Buy can't guarantee you'll have the game in your hands on day one.

US - Mario Tennis Fever | $69 at Walmart

Walmart currently has the fastest shipping on Mario Tennis Fever physical pre-orders, with the game arriving on that February 12 release date. Amazon is a little behind, with delivery currently set for February 13, and Best Buy simply states that the game will ship by release day. Amazon | $69.99 Best Buy | $69.99

Things are a little slower in the UK. I'm still waiting on big guns like Amazon, Very, Argos, and Currys to stock Mario Tennis Fever pre-orders. However, the usual suspects are early to the party.

Both ShopTo and The Game Collection have listings live, and at a slight discount no less. If you just want to tick it off your to-do list, both stores are more than reputable enough to be worthy of an early order.

However, I find these cheaper options often take their time with delivery - if you're pre-ordering to get access as soon as possible it's worth waiting for one of the larger stores to drop their stock.

UK - Mario Tennis Fever | £56.85 at ShopTo

If you want to lock in your Mario Tennis Fever pre-order as soon as possible, ShopTo is the best place to be in the UK right now. It's cheaper than The Game Collection, which also has early orders up. That said, I'd recommend holding off until more large retailers have stock. You'll usually find faster release day delivery with the likes of Amazon, Very, and Argos.

Are there any Mario Tennis Fever pre-order bonuses? No pre-order bonuses have been officially announced for Mario Tennis Fever. These in-game exclusives are often detailed alongside the actual pre-order live date, so it looks like there's no boost for getting your copy sorted early.

What is the Mario Tennis Fever release date? Mario Tennis Fever will launch on February 12, 2026 globally.

Is there a Mario Tennis Fever demo? It's still early days, so there's no Mario Tennis Fever demo to download and try just yet. However, I wouldn't be surprised to see a snapshot of gameplay arrive on the eShop as we get closer to release.

