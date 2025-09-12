Where to pre-order the Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch 2: retailers I'd hit for the cursed retro console remake

I'm not sure who exactly asked Nintendo to bring arguably its worst retro console back, but you'll soon be able to pre-order a Virtual Boy for your Switch 2. The accessory is scheduled to land on February 17, 2026, and the good news is that it'll also work with the original system.

Available exclusively to Online Expansion Pack members, Virtual Boy for Switch 2 pre-orders should land at the Nintendo Store soon. I'm still waiting on price information to drop, but while this accessory looks like the original retro console, it's really just a pair of Goggles that uses Ninty's gaming handheld screen.

Do I still want one? Yes. Do you need the Virtual Boy for Switch 2 to actually play the 12 classic games heading to the Online Expansion Pack? Absolutely not. In fact, Nintendo says it's also releasing a cardboard version that will hopefully cost far less. Ultimately, that means the full replica is more or less aimed at collectors who can't afford the OG monstrosity, and we could see third-party options arrive as an affordable alternative.

Where to pre-order the Virtual Boy for Switch 2 in the US

Nintendo Store The Virtual Boy for Switch 2 isn't live at the Nintendo Store yet, but it's the first place you'll want to hit when pre-orders go live. Just keep in mind you'll need an Online membership to buy one, and the compatible games are tied to the Expansion Pack.

Where to pre-order the Virtual Boy for Switch 2 in the UK

Nintendo Store UK Switch owners will also want to head to the Nintendo Store when Virtual Boy pre-orders drop. Again, you'll need an Online membership to buy one, and you'll need the expansion pack for those stereoscopic 3D games.

Check for third-party Virtual Boy alternatives

Amazon Honestly, I'll be shocked if third-party Virtual Boy headsets don't pop up at retailers like Amazon. All you really need is something to hold the headset in front of your eyes, and if you're using an original or OLED Switch, you should be able to use existing "VR" headsets out there.

Do you really need a Virtual Boy for Switch 2?

I don't mean to be a buzzkill, but if you're simply looking to play Ninty's weird stereoscopic red and black classics, you don't need the new Virtual Boy remake. As a retro console collector, I'll be buying one simply because I can't afford the original, but only so I have a replica to sit with my original systems.

That said, the big plastic pair of migraine-inducing goggles should make for a pretty authentic experience. The Virtual Boy itself looks nearly identical to the original at a glance, so it should boast the same attention to detail as the GameCube controller launched this year.

I'll save judgment for when I eventually review this cursed recreation, but I've already got a few gripes with the Nintendo Online accessory. For starters, it doesn't come with the Virtual Boy's oddball controller, so you'll need to use your JoyCon instead. I'm also nervous about the fact Ninty only showed the games off in their eye-melting original red and black color pallets, as it feels like a missed opportunity to make the games playable with nicer visuals.

Of course, Nintendo may reveal more Virtual Boy Expansion Pack details closer to the time that resolves these issues. Ideally, everyone will be able to play the library of 14 games on a TV without sticking their noggin up to a pair of awkward goggles. Yes, that will mean ditching the stereoscopic 3D, but there's a reason why that console doesn't sit in a hall of fame with the Game Boy.

Ultimately, I'm going to need to see the price of this Virtual Boy remake. Even if it's pretty affordable, most of you won't need this accessory. I'm also fairly certain cheap third-party alternatives will emerge on the scene once the games go live, and while I can't 100% confirm they'll work yet, there are OG Switch VR headsets at Amazon for $29 that should theoretically serve the same purpose.

TL;DR - if you're not into collecting weirdo retro consoles, the Virtual Boy for Switch 2 isn't a must-buy.

