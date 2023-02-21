Pinocchio meets Bloodborne as new soulslike Lies of P gets August release window

The highly anticipated soulslike is only five months away

Lies of P
(Image credit: Neowiz)

Lies of P, the upcoming soulslike action RPG, has been given an August 2023 release window.

As revealed on the game's official Twitter account, we can expect to get our hands on Lies of P sometime in August 2023. We haven't got a firm release date for it just yet but at least we now know that it's only five months away. This is especially good news for those who couldn't get enough of the game when it debuted at Gamescom 2022, as we've only had to wait around a year from reveal to release. 

Along with the release window, developer Neowiz Games has also released a short trailer for the game which features a huge, slimy beast that looks like it's walked straight out of a FromSoftware game. This is probably something the development team wants to hear actually, as Lies of P's director has said already said that they love that we keep comparing it to Bloodborne.

If you're not familiar, Lies of P is actually inspired by the story of Pinocchio (hence the 'lies' and the 'P') and is set in a dark and twisted Belle Époque world. It looks like the game will play similarly to all of our favorite dark fantasy action RPGs and will follow the story of Pinocchio as he finds a way to become human. It'll probably be a little less wholesome than the Disney fairytale though. 

Considering the game is set to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, as well as on Game Pass on day one, it's very likely that Lies of P could be the breakout action RPG of 2023.

