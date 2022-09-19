Lies of P director loves that we keep comparing it to Bloodborne

Right from the moment the world first laid its eyes on Lies of P, comparisons to Bloodborne were guaranteed. If there's one thing that grabs people's attention, it's "look at this thing that's a lot like that other thing you love," and a whole lot of people are very fond of FromSoftware's Bloodborne.

The clearly Bloodborne-inspired Lies of P quickly became a breakout hit after its trailer at this year's Gamescom, and for good reason. Our hands-on preview hesitantly foresaw a Bloodborne for Xbox players to call their own, and other media outlets have shared similar enthusiasm. Still, you can't deny the self-styled Soulslike's similarities to Bloodborne specifically, with our sister site PC Gamer (opens in new tab) laying out a compelling argument that it's "literally Bloodborne" on PC despite publisher Neowiz telling Kotaku (opens in new tab) back in December that the similarities were coincidental.

Thankfully, we now know that we haven't been hurting the developers' feelings by constantly calling it "Bloodborne with Pinocchio." In an interview with Gamereactor (opens in new tab), director Choi Ji-Won went as far as to say he's "honored" that Lies of P sits alongside Bloodborne's likeness. The following quote has been lightly edited for clarity.

"I am myself a very big fan of Bloodborne", Ji-Won said. "So I'm feeling so honored that my art is being mentioned together with the name of Bloodborne. So I am very honored."

As for the Pinocchio aspect, Ji-Won revealed last month three very good reasons for making the game about the famous puppet: Pinocchio's name recognition, the original story's dark tone, and the character's diverse background.

