Former Bond Pierce Brosnan is back in the spy game after joining new thriller from the director of Ocean's Eleven

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has signed himself up for more spy business, having joined the cast of Steven Soderbergh's upcoming thriller Black Bag. He's not the only returning to the world of espionage, either, as Naomie Harris, who previously played Eve Moneypenny in Daniel Craig's batch of 007 movies, has also been added to the new flick's starry line-up.

The duo will share the screen with the likes of Michael Fassbender, Regé Jean Page, Marisa Abela, and Cate Blanchett, as well as Tom Burke, who recently came on board, too. Production is set to kick off in London sometime in May, with Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs producing.

For now, plot details remain under wraps, but we do know the script was penned by David Koepp, who has previously penned movies such as Panic Room, Jurassic Park, Spider-Man, Mission: Impossible, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Soderbergh, however, is best known for helming Contagion, Magic Mike, and the Ocean's Eleven trilogy.

Having played, arguably, the most iconic secret agent of all time in Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, and Die Another Day, Brosnan is no stranger to spy antics, though it's unclear as to whether he'll actually be playing one in Soderbergh's Focus Features outing. In recent years, the actor has portrayed a king in Cinderella, a bank robber in The Outlaws, and a superhero in Black Adam, so anything's on the cards...

