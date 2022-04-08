Will there be a Pieces of Her season 2?

Tense thriller Pieces of Her has stormed up the Netflix charts, leaving us wondering what the future holds for the show. Spoilers ahead!

The first season told the story of mother and daughter Laura and Andy, played by Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote. Starting with the pair being involved in a violent attack in their small town, over eight episodes we slowly learned the real story of Laura’s past.

This came to a head in the final episode, with most of the storylines being tied up as we finally found out who killed Martin Queller (Terry O'Quinn). However, given the huge popularity of the series, as well as Collette’s stellar performance, we can’t help but wonder if this is really the end.

Currently, there has been no announcement about the show’s future. This isn’t necessarily unusual for Netflix shows as it is usually a few months before we hear about renewals.

However, the series was originally billed as a limited series based on the 2018 book by author Karin Slaughter. Given the show loosely followed the conclusion of that novel, which also lacks a sequel, it could mean that Pieces of Her season 2 is simply not a possibility.

The saving grace for the show’s future could simply be its huge popularity among Netflix subscribers. This could inspire the big bosses to bring the show back, which is something that’s happened in the past with limited series like Big Little Lies and Mare of Easttown on HBO.

(Image credit: NETFLIX)

There’s also the question of a major loose end left at the end of season 1, which could prove a tantalizing direction for any potential second outing. In the finale, Collette’s Laura (or should we say Jane) heard from her brother Jasper (David Wenham) after he’d been announced as the Vice Presidential candidate.

He hints that he will “be in touch” and reveals he knew Jane’s secret that her gun was used for the Queller murder. A potential PIeces of Her season 2 could pick up on this, or even take the opportunity to explore other characters in the show's universe.

