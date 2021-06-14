Big Little Lies meets Goop: the star-studded Nine Perfect Strangers trailer teases a new mystery series

If you dug Big Little Lies, the Hulu series based on a book by Liane Moriarty starring Nicole Kidman and a star-studded all-female cast, then you'll likely be very excited for Nine Perfect Strangers. The upcoming limited series is also based on a Moriarty novel, stars Kidman, and yes, features an A-list cast.

The show's newest trailer dropped today teasing a wild ride to wellness, also the unofficial tagline for Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness company, Goop.

This looks like perfect summer viewing. Starry cast, mysterious premise, multi-million dollar property… yes, something's afoot and it's the type of show gagging for a weekend binge.

Per the show's official synopsis, it "takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine 'perfect' strangers have no idea what is about to hit them."

Presumably, Masha, as played by Kidman will be going the route of Saw's John Kramer, revealing these people are not close to perfect and she plans to dole out justice. Who knows? I've not read Moriarty's best-seller, but who's to say it doesn't include a wild twist of that oeuvre.

It's not out of the question with David E. Kelley penning the series. Kelley previously adapted two of Kidman's recent projects, Big Little Lies and The Undoing, both of which packed in twists galore. Directing all eight episodes of the show is Warm Bodies filmmaker Jonathan Levine.

Elsewhere, the series boasts a top-notch roster of talent including Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Manny Jacinto and Tiffany Boone.