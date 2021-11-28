The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is now even cheaper than it was on Black Friday

We're seeing a massive range of Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals already up for grabs right now - with some even offering brand new savings that beat those of sales gone by. A great one we’ve spotted today is a $10 saving on the Nintendo Switch Pro controller at Walmart, which can now be picked up for $49.99 instead of its usual $59.99 price tag. We were only seeing this gamepad for $52 over Black Friday, so you're saving an extra $3 in today's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.

In fact, we've never seen the Pro Controller cheaper than this, with previous sales never moving past $59.99. The official wireless controller is favored by those who prefer to play with a traditional feeling joypad rather than the Nintendo Switch’s smaller Joy-cons. The Pro controller comes with built-in motion controls, HD rumble, and amiibo functionality - meaning it’s well worth its usual $59.99 price tag. So considering Walmart is offering it at just $49.99 as part of its Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals, it's definitely worth picking up.

You'll find more on this offer just below, but we're also rounding up plenty more Nintendo Switch sales in our full guide to this year's Cyber Monday gaming deals 2021 .

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $59.99 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $59.99 $49.99 at Walmart

Save $10 - Grab yourself a Nintendo Switch Pro controller for $10 less this Cyber Monday. Usually retailing at $59.99, Walmart is selling the pro controller for just $49.99 this weekend. With its built-in motion controls, HD rumble, and amiibo functionality this is the perfect controller for when Joy-cons just won't cut it anymore.

Hoping to pick up more than just a Nintendo Switch Pro controller in the Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals? Take a look at some more deals below.

More of today's best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

More of today's best Cyber Monday deals

We can also help you out if you're looking to grab some Cyber Monday Pokemon deals, or if you're more of a PlayStation or Xbox fan, we've also found a bunch of Cyber Monday PS5 deals as well as some Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals.