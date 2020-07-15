Pick up a cheap gaming laptop deal in Newegg's FantasTech Sale right now

The cheap gaming laptop deals just keep coming this summer, and the latest one from Newegg has got some excellent offerings in it. As part of their summer 'FantasTech Sale' they have cut the prices of laptops across the gaming spectrum, from discounts on gaming behemoths with incredible power to offers on great value prices on budget, entry-level models.

There's a couple of gaming laptop deals going, but we've picked out five that cut across the spectrum and are worthy of your attention.

The best value laptop is probably the HP Omen with an RTX 2060 card, a brand-new 10th generation Intel processor, and 16GB of RAM with a healthy, though not massive, 512GB SSD. It can be yours for a good price of $1,299.99 right now, saving you $150. With ray-tracing laptops not crashing below the four-figure mark just yet, this is a good price for a 2060-centered machine.

The best budget entry is an MSI GF63 model that sports a GTX 1650 graphics card. This lean mean gaming machine is only $699 right now - a solid deal and one that qualifies with good merit to be amongst the top cheap gaming laptops for under $1000 we've seen in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, anybody looking for maximum power in their machine for a good price is going to want to consider the MSI GS75 Stealth laptop. While this beast 'only' has an i7-9750H CPU (the last generation), it has a 2080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM (!), and a 1TB SSD which will have games running beautifully and exquisitely on its IPS-level display. This model can come crashing down to $2,099 after a discount and rebate card. Excellent value.

These will naturally crunch through all work and home tasks with ridiculous ease but they really are primed for serious play. Plus, they are all from the bowels of trusted manufacturers so you'll get good aftercare and a warranty to boot.

As I mentioned at the beginning, there have been a few cheap gaming laptop sales, notable over at Dell where you can save a bunch of cash on Alienware machines and Dell's own G-Series gaming laptops.

Cheap gaming laptop retailers

Best Buy | Dell | Amazon | Lenovo | Microsoft | B&H Photo | Adorama

Newegg gaming laptop sale

MSI GF63 THIN gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $699 at Newegg

Playing the role of the plucky cheap gaming laptop in this sale in this MSI machine. It's really great value for money as, while it only sports a 1650 graphics card, it still has all the making of a great budget machine: decent RAM, an SSD, a solid mid-range CPU, and an IPS panel. Nice.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix G gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1.299.99 $999.99 at Newegg

This is a great ASUS machine for under a thousand dollars. The ASUS ROG Strix series is a fine range of gaming laptops and this is a great, well-considered build for the money, while retaining ASUS' design and build quality.View Deal

HP Omen 15 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i7-10750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,349.99 £1,299.99 at Newegg

If you want to squeak into ray tracing gaming then this HP laptop is the pick of Newegg's sale for you. A solid $150 discount takes this down to good-value price and you'll get one of the latest generation of Intel processors to combine with that 2060 graphics card.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix Hero III gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2070 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Newegg

If you have the budget to stretch to something much more capable, though, and you like the looks of ASUS's machines, then this 2070 build is for you. With $400 off the list price, it's also great value.





View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop | 17.3" 1080p| i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2080 GPU | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,899 $2,099 at Newegg (after rebate card)

If you're looking to take things up a further notch or two then this laptop is a winner. A 2080-powered laptop for this price tag is pretty good and is extremely enhanced by a strong supporting cast in the shape of 32GB of RAM and a large SSD storage arrangement. And at a grand total of just over two thousand dollars after the rebate card, this is a great price.View Deal

If you want to see your other options for PCs, check out our take on the best gaming PCs going. However, if you're dead set on portable powerhouses, see how these models compare to the best in the business with our guide to the best gaming laptops here.