Get a cheap Alienware laptop deal in this Dell PC sale and save hundreds of dollars right now

it's not totally uncommon to see a Dell sale across any of its ranges of tech, but if you wanted to get a cheap Alienware laptop deal or PC deal, then today could be the perfect time to make that a reality. Dell's current summer sale includes a fair number of gaming models, and many of them are very tempting indeed. With savings of up to $730 on particular models, it'll pay to at least consider some of these cracking deals.

We've gone big on the initial recommendations from the Dell sale below on both laptops and desktops because, well, there's nothing quite like getting one of the most powerful and best machines in the business, is there? Plus, given the savings, these are some seriously value-busting Alienware prices.

The two laptops we've covered are both m15 R2 variants at opposite ends of the ray-tracing spectrum. You'll get a premium model either way, but the more powerful and deluxe one - sporting a 2080 Super graphics card and a 4K screen - has a massive $730 off its list price and is now $1,799.99. If you're happy to tone down the component selection slightly, the Full HD model, with a 2060 card and a smaller SSD, is yours for $1,499.99 - a solid saving of $300.

In gaming desktop land we also have two models, but this time separated by ray tracing capabilities - though the more modest of these PCs will still be excellent value for money.

The more powerful, newer R11 gaming PC is a beast, and for its price tag of $1,699.99 you get a system that's worth two thousand dollars that includes a 10th generation Intel i7 processor, a 2080 Super graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This is a great PC deal and represents a saving of $300. To keep your Alienware deal below the four-figure mark, however, an Alienware Aurora R8 desktop housing a 1660TI graphics card, an i5 9400 processor, and 16GB of RAM impresses for value, coming in at $999.99, with a saving of $200. This is a great PC and really benefits from being a (slightly) older variant.

Dell's Alienware sale

Alienware m15 R2 gaming laptop | 15.6" 4K | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2070 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $2,529.99 $1,799.99 at Dell

One of the best in the business for less. Yes, it still demands a large price tag, but a really big sell here is the glorious 4K screen; it really is one of the best on a laptop I've seen in recent times.

Alienware m15 R2 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

If the above is still a bit much for you and your budget, then this HD variant of the Alienware m15 R2 laptop could well be for you. Still capable of ray-tracing gaming and with all the hallmarks of that Alienware quality, this is good value.

Alienware Aurora R11 gaming PC | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2080 Super GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $2,059.99 $1,699.99 at Dell

One of the brand-new big boys of the Alienware Aurora range, this R11 model will be one of the best home gaming PCs you can get right now. The 2080 Super graphics card will just give you premium standards of gaming. *Chef's kiss*

Alienware Aurora R8 gaming PC | i5-9400 CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,150 $999.99 at Dell

Again, if the above, slightly newer, model is too much of a stretch then this R8 model is worth a go: a 1660-Ti powered machine that'll eat through any games, or home and work tasks, you throw at it. And it's still got that Alienware quality and build, and Dell aftercare service. Nice.

