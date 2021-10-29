Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins Ryan Reynolds in next movie from John Krasinski

John Krasinski's next movie has added a new cast member – Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins Ryan Reynolds and Fiona Shaw in the currently untitled project, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Krasinski is directing, writing, and starring in the movie, which is set to start filming in summer 2022. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but THR says the story is a fantasy comedy about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination.

Waller-Bridge is seemingly unstoppable at the moment – after co-writing the screenplay for the latest Bond movie No Time of Die , she's currently filming Indiana Jones 5, in which she'll play the female lead opposite Harrison Ford. She's best known for creating, writing, and starring in the BBC comedy-drama series Fleabag, as well as being the head writer on Killing Eve season 1. Shaw, her co-star on this project, starred in both Fleabag and Killing Eve, so the pair are frequent collaborators.

Krasinski, meanwhile, is best known for playing Jim in the US version of sitcom The Office, and he made his directorial debut in 2009 with the comedy-drama Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, followed by 2016's The Hollars. However, he really rose to prominence as a director with the 2018 horror movie A Quiet Place , in which he also starred with his real-life wife Emily Blunt, and its 2021 sequel.