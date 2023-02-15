You star Penn Badgley calls out Netflix for Jeffrey Dahmer show

Penn Badgley has called out Netflix for its Jeffrey Dahmer show. Badgley stars in the streamer's You as Joe Goldberg, a particularly murderous character.

"You need to look at that inside," Badgley said, when asked by Entertainment Tonight for a message to people who are attracted to serial killers. "Now, to be fair, with our show, you're meant to fall in love with him. That's on us.

"Ted Bundy, that's on you," he continued. "Jeffrey Dahmer, that is on Netflix. That is squarely on the shoulders of Netflix." Check out a clip of the moment below.

Netflix released the controversial show Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in 2022, starring Evan Peters as the infamous serial killer. The show is one of Netflix's most-watched ever, but drew criticism from the relatives of the victims. A second season is planned, though it will shift to an anthology series and follow a different serial killer in each season.

You season 4 part 1, meanwhile, has recently been released on the streamer. It sees Joe relocate to London, England, under a fake name to try and leave his murderous ways behind – but, of course, he can't hide from the past forever. Alongside Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Ed Speelers, and Lukas Gage are part of the cast.

"I signed a six-year contract right out the gate," Badgley recently said of the show's potential future. "So they could do two more if they wanted. I think if there's another season, I think it's only going to be one. I think – this is my understanding, but I don't know, I really don't know. But I know that everybody concerned, from the top on down, nobody wants this show to become tired, because that's when Joe is the most disgusting. That's when the show stops having the intelligence that it has."

You season 4 part 2 releases this March 9. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.