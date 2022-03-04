When is Peaky Blinders season 6 on Netflix?

If you can’t watch it on the BBC, then you’re likely waiting to stream Peaky Blinders season 6 on Netflix. The hit period drama, starring Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby as the leader of the feared Peaky Blinders gang in post-World War One Birmingham, has been all the rage on both sides of the Atlantic.

With it being the final season, you’re probably already eyeing up a potential Netflix release date for the new Peaky Blinders episodes. Unfortunately, there’s been no official word yet. But there’s an easy way to figure out when Peaky Blinders will be available on Netflix in the US and UK – judging by previous years, at least.

When is Peaky Blinders season 6 coming to Netflix?

(Image credit: BBC)

Peaky Blinders season 6 should arrive on Netflix US in April. Expect a similar deal to the one that saw all six episodes of the show’s fifth season drop the Friday after the show's finale aired in the UK.

If that’s the case here, Peaky Blinders season 6 will come to Netflix on April 8. You won’t have to wait around week-by-week, either. All six episodes will be available to stream instantly, likely from 12:00 AM Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern.

Those in the UK can watch now on BBC, of course (and for more on that, here’s our go-to guide on how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6). But if you’re hanging around for it to arrive on Netflix, you might have a little while to wait yet.

Season 5 dropped almost exactly eight months after its BBC premiere. Given licensing deals and the like, it should be the same again here. A December 2022 release window for Peaky Blinders season 6 on Netflix in the UK is a distinct possibility.

While you wait for your belated Brummie fix,