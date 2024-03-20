It's humans vs. parasites in the new action-packed trailer for Netflix's next big manga adaptation

After dropping a teaser earlier this month, Netflix has released the full-length trailer for Parasyte: The Grey, promising an action-packed, gory take on the hugely popular manga.

The series was directed and co-written by Train to Busan helmer Yeon Sang-ho, and follows a group of parasitic creatures that fall to Earth from outer space and begin controlling humans. "About three months ago, the larvae of this parasite took over the human brain all over the world," a voice in the trailer tells us.

Jeon So-nee stars as Jeong Su-in, a woman who manages to resist the parasite who latches onto her after a near-fatal traffic accident and is forced to coexist with the creature. Not quite human and not quite parasite, So-nee must find her place in a newly divided world. "Had we not combined as one, we both would have died," the parasite says.

Although the new show takes place in South Korea, it's based on the hit Japan-set manga Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki – and the artist is a fan of the adaptation. "I felt that the creators of Parasyte: The Grey greatly respected the original work", he said in a statement. "At the same time, I could see unique creative branches and ideas throughout the series and enjoyed it as both the original author and as a true 'audience member'. Each episode’s plot development is dynamic with a quick tempo that makes it very entertaining."

Parasyte: The Grey arrives on Netflix on April 5.