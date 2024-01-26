Palworld hasn't even been out for 10 days yet, but one dedicated player has given the survival game its very own Pokedex

Not even ten days after its release, a dedicated Palworld player has taken it upon themselves to create a Palpedia that could rival the Pokedex.

As spotted in the Palworld subreddit, user Azarro has put a lot of work into developing a detailed encyclopedia for all the Pals in the game. The website Palpedia.net gives players a comprehensive guide to all of the critters in the game - including things like a short description of them, a list of their stats, a rundown of their skills, their habitat, and more.

The site took two days to make and was inspired due to its creator playing a lot of Palworld after a recent surgery - which sounds like a very good use of the time. Alongside each Pal's entries, there are also a few ways to find what creature it is you're looking for. For example, the site also features a search function and filters to search via elements, work skills, variants, item drops, active skills, and more.

As if this wasn't impressive enough, a Palpedia isn't Azarro's only project for the website. At the top of the page, you'll also find a breeding calculator showing you what two Pals' offspring will look like. You'll also find an interactive habitat map that reveals exactly where to locate the Pals you're looking for. It's sure to be helpful to a lot of Palworld players.

According to the creator, they previously worked on similar websites like Animal Crossing: New Horizons' unofficial item catalog Nookplaza , and similar sites for Marvel's Avengers and Monster Hunter. "I'm currently also working on adding in tracking/sharing lists of pals, a base optimizer, and more," the Reddit user reveals, before encouraging other Palworld fans to suggest ideas for other elements they'd like to see on Palpedia.

